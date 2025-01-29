CED grants a total of $900,000 in financial contributions to Diagnos Inc., Polycontrols Technologies Inc., Dracal Technologies Inc. and Snöball Event Marketing Inc.

BROSSARD, QC, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting businesses so they can seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions.

That is why Alexandra Mendès, Member of Parliament for Brossard‒Saint‍-‍Lambert, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a total of $900,000 in repayable contributions.

The financial support is as follows:

$400,000 is being granted to Diagnos Inc. to implement an international marketing strategy for its CARA application.

$300,000 is being provided to Polycontrols to acquire tailored production equipment for the new additive manufacturing centre of excellence at its Brossard plant.

$100,000 is being given to Dracal Technologies Inc. to implement an international marketing strategy.

$100,000 is being granted to Snöball Event Marketing Inc. to implement an international marketing strategy for its platform optimizing event attendance.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Brossard‒Saint-Lambert's economic vitality relies on collaboration among businesses, governments and the community. By investing in innovative projects such as those by Diagnos, Polycontrols, Dracal Technologies and Snöball Event Marketing, we are creating an ecosystem where local development is at the heart of our actions. This strengthens our region's appeal and fosters well‍-‍being among citizens. We are making Montréal's South Shore a dynamic economic hub capable of attracting new investments and supporting diverse sectors."

Alexandra Mendès, Member of Parliament for Brossard‒Saint‍-‍Lambert

"Our government has a mission to guide the country's businesses and regions into the economy of tomorrow and to help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to develop the assets specific to Quebec's different regions, including here in Montérégie. We are thereby providing economic assistance to all our communities."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Funding has been provided under CED's Regional Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Email: [email protected]