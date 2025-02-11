Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions invests over $1.5M in projects that will contribute to local business growth.

CHAMBORD, QC, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting businesses so they can seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions.

That is why Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay‒Lacolle, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a total of over $1.5M in contributions to assist four promising projects for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint‍-‍Jean region.

The recipients are the Corporation du parc régional de Val‍-‍Jalbert, Réfrigération Nordic, RPA Technologie and Alimentation Nouvelle‍-‍Orléans.

These CED investments will contribute to the growth of businesses and organizations, whether by supporting them in acquiring new equipment, equipping them to increase their performance, or raising their profile. A backgrounder with details on each project is available here.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

"Supporting the development of businesses in all regions across the country is essential to build a strong, diverse economy. With this objective in mind, we are investing in innovative, promising initiatives, such as those receiving assistance from CED today. Thanks to the synergy among local businesses, economic partners and communities, we are fostering sustainable development for the benefit of all."

Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay‍‒‍Lacolle

"By supporting entrepreneurs and organizations, the Government of Canada is giving each region the tools it needs to prosper and adapt to the different challenges of our economy. The lasting relationships CED cultivates with businesses make it possible to target investments that will strengthen the competitiveness of organizations and SMEs in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint‍-‍Jean region."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

In Quebec, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

