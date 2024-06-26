The four recipient organizations are Le Québec maritime, the Hôtel Universel Rivière-du-Loup, Société Duvetnor and the Corporation de développement de Lac-des-Aigles.

RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The tourism industry is essential to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, took the opportunity during her visit to the Bas-Saint-Laurent region to announce CED investments in some Est-du-Québec tourism organizations.

As such, a total of $6,943,458 has been granted to four organizations: Le Québec maritime, the Hôtel Universel Rivière-du-Loup, Société Duvetnor and the Corporation de développement de Lac‑des‑Aigles. This financial assistance will enable these four organizations to enhance the tourism experience in the region and to implement marketing activities outside Quebec.

Further details on the four projects are available in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on a strong tourism industry with organizations that are rooted in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

"Developing tourism in Quebec's regions is a priority for our government. Tourism is a matter of pride, and I am delighted with our support for these four organizations showcasing the region to visitors. Thanks to this announcement, we are ensuring not only the creation of good jobs, but also the stimulation of economic growth. Congratulations on these wonderful projects!"

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

The funds for each of these projects has been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

