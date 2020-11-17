Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants over $500,000 to support launch of Popabid and growth projects by Accès Micro-crédit Gaspésie, Soudures marine service Tourelle and Les Produits Tapp

GASPÉ, QC, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Gaspé region must continue to leverage its sustainable regional competitive advantages as well as innovation for strategic diversification. Supporting communities' transition and diversification remains a priority for the Government of Canada, which is why Accès Micro-crédit Gaspésie, Popabid (9414-4938 Québec inc.), Soudures marine service Tourelle and Les Produits Tapp are being granted a total of $510,648 in assistance from CED.

This financial support was announced today by the Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier. On the one hand, it will cover the hiring of specialized resources and professional fees and, on the other, the acquisition and installation of production equipment, favouring economic diversification along the peninsula.

The projects receiving support are as varied as the sectors of activity they each represent: two service offerings will be enhanced, a multilingual digital technology platform will be developed, and it will become possible for a pioneering business in its field to meet growing demand. In time, these projects are expected to generate over $1.5 million in investments. They will enable 11 jobs to be maintained and three to be created, thereby making a positive contribution to the region's economic development.

Additional information on the projects and financial assistance is provided in a related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada has as a priority to ensure community prosperity. That is why it supports businesses and organizations in their efforts to enhance productivity, develop new products or improve their existing products and services.

Quotes

"The Popabid, Accès Micro-crédit Gaspésie, Soudures marine service Tourelle and Produits Tapp projects illustrate the vitality and diversity of our regional economic activity. Whether they be focused on starting up or growing, they are in line with Government of Canada priorities around inclusive economic growth, innovation and regional vitality. It is inspiring to see such dynamism among our local businesses, and we are proud to support them in their development."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"Thanks to CED's financial assistance, Accès Micro-crédit Gaspésie, Popabid, Soudures marine service Tourelle and Les Produits Tapp will be able to launch their projects with confidence, enhance their product or service offering or acquire equipment needed to pursue activities to grow. We are here to support homegrown businesses and organizations, for their sustainability, competitiveness and growth, and we are also here to ensure good jobs for Canadians."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Today's announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program and Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

