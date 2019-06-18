Government of Canada Supports Development of 24-Hour Movement Guidelines for Adults

Guidelines will provide information on the recommended amount of physical activity, sedentary behaviour and sleep

OTTAWA, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, with the right balance of physical activity and rest, plays an important role in Canadians' overall health, well-being, and quality of life, regardless of age. While much attention is given to healthy habits in children and youth, there remains a gap in what the recommended amounts of physical activity, sedentary behaviour, and sleep should be for adults over a 24-hour period.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, announced more than $1.1 million to the Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology (CSEP) to support the development of the Canadian 24‑Hour Movement Guidelines for Adults (18-64 years) and the Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guidelines for Older Adults (65 years and older). Once created, these guidelines will help inform Canadian adults of all ages of the amount of physical activity, sedentary behaviour and sleep that is recommended to be healthy.

The guidelines will help Canadians understand how to have a healthier day overall by shifting the focus from incorporating physical activity into waking hours to knowing what makes up a healthy 24-hour period. The guidelines will also assist health professionals and policy-makers as they work to support Canadian adults of all ages to reach their optimal health.

Canada continues to pave the way in the study and science of the linkages between physical activity, sedentary behaviour, and sleep, and their impact on health. The new guidelines will be the world's first guidelines for adults and older adults providing recommendations on physical activity, sedentary behaviour, and sleep over a 24-hour period.

Quotes

"A healthy day includes the right balance of activity, relaxation and sleep—but what is that balance? By supporting the development of the Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guidelines for Adults and for Older Adults, we are helping to complete the picture of what a healthy day looks like for Canadians of any age. This will help individuals as they strive to make healthier choices, and assist health professionals as they support Canadians."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Health

"We are pleased to have the support of the Government of Canada in the development of the world's first 24-Hour Movement Guidelines for Adults and for Older Adults. With this funding, CSEP has assembled a Consensus Panel of experts led by Dr. Robert Ross (Queens University) who have started the rigorous process to develop guidelines based on the best available evidence. Having 24-Hour Movement Guidelines for all ages is an important step in getting all Canadians moving the right amounts to improve their health outcomes."

Dr. Panagiota (Nota) Klentrou

Chair, Board of Directors, Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology

Quick Facts

Support for this project is part of the Public Health Agency of Canada's multi-sectoral approach to working with partners and leveraging investments from different sectors in Canada to promote healthy living, while addressing the common risk factors that underlie major chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers.

multi-sectoral approach to working with partners and leveraging investments from different sectors in to promote healthy living, while addressing the common risk factors that underlie major chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers. CSEP is a voluntary organization that comprises professionals interested and involved in the scientific study of exercise physiology, exercise biochemistry, fitness, and health. They translate advances in exercise science research into the promotion of fitness, performance, and health outcomes for Canadians.

The Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guidelines for Children and Youth (5-17 years) were released in 2016, followed by the release of the Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guidelines for the Early Years (0-4 years) in 2017.

Together with the Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guidelines for Children and Youth (5-17 years) and the Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guidelines for the Early Years (0-4 years), these guidelines will complete the suite of scientific guidelines across the life span of Canadians.

Once completed, the four sets of guidelines will form an important pillar in addressing healthy living and chronic disease prevention in Canada , and could serve as an important reference for medical professionals abroad.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

