OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced over $3 million for 14 projects to make sure everyone has a fair chance to be healthy. By improving access to food and housing security, job stability, and better health outcomes, these projects, to be completed over the next two years, will help everyone in Canada reach their full health potential and live their healthiest life.

Launched in 2021, the Intersectoral Action Fund (ISAF) supports communities to overcome complex public health challenges by strengthening their capacity to collaborate with community members, stakeholders and decision-makers to improve the social conditions that affect health, building the foundation for resilient communities. With the projects announced today, ISAF has now funded 57 projects to advance health equity and strengthen communities to face current and future health challenges across the country.

Quotes

"By giving everyone a fair chance to live a healthier life, we are not only improving individual well-being, we are also reducing health care costs, boosting productivity and building a stronger economy. These projects demonstrate the importance of working together to address the root causes of health inequities, so all Canadians can have the opportunity to live their healthiest life possible."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

Social determinants of health are the social, economic and environmental factors that relate to an individual's place in society and determine individual and population health. This could include gender, race, income, education or employment. These determinants are shaped by the distribution of wealth, power and opportunities within and between populations.

Intersectoral action refers to the ways that different groups and sectors of society work together to enhance the health of communities. ISAF helps communities strengthen their capacity for such action and address the social determinants of health and health inequities.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Guillaume Bertrand, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]