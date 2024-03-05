Chelsea business receives $200,000 in financial assistance from CED.

CHELSEA, QC, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting manufacturing businesses contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $200,000 for Chelsea & Co Microbrasserie (a Gainsbourg Microbrasserie business). This CED support has enabled it to launch its industrial beer production activities through the acquisition and installation of production equipment.

Created in 2012, Microbrasserie Gainsbourg, a craft brewery and restaurant, was located in Gatineau, in the Vieux-Hull sector. Due to the growing demand for its products, the business wanted to bring its beer production up to industrial scale. This is how Chelsea & Co, a brewery located in the heart of the village of Chelsea, came into being. Its project involved acquiring and installing beer production equipment and developing a tasting area that also offers a ready-to-eat menu. CED's assistance has enabled this agri-food SME to acquire brewing apparatus, vats, a fermenter, and a laboratory.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

"By investing in the expansion of Chelsea & Co Microbrasserie, the Government of Canada is reinforcing its commitment to economic development, thereby supporting businesses in their growth, innovation, and capacity to export their products. By helping to create and maintain quality jobs, we are working together to strengthen prosperity in the Canadian economy."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"SMEs are at the core of community development and are part of our government's economic recovery plan. We are helping them to invest in equipment that will increase their performance, and so I am delighted with CED's support for Chelsea & Co Microbrasserie's project. We are here to assist workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs. By helping them equip themselves with what they need, together, we are rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, more sustainable economy."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"CED's funding is one of the most advantageous, and this was an extraordinary opportunity for us in the region to access it. CED's team was listening when it granted us this assistance during a tumultuous period in recent years. Thank you to your team for placing your trust in us!"

Nicolas Cazelais, President, Chelsea & Co Microbrasserie

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

