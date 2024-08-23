Government of Canada supports Atikamekw of Manawan with more than $60 million for the opening of a new elementary school

MANAWAN ATIKAMEKW TERRITORY, QC, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada and the Atikamekw Council of Manawan

Today, in the presence of many future students and over 100 guests and members of the Manawan community, the Government of Canada and the Atikamekw Council of Manawan proudly inaugurated the new Awacak okiskinohamatowikamikowaw Elementary School. This achievement marks an important milestone for the Atikamekw community.

The school is designed to accommodate students from kindergarten to Grade 6 and special needs classes for a total capacity of 650 students. This new infrastructure will meet the community's growing educational needs while providing a stimulating environment adapted to contemporary academic requirements.

The project was made possible through an unprecedented investment of over $60 million from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC). This funding makes the project the largest school building ever financed by ISC in an Indigenous community in Quebec. This initiative demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting essential infrastructure in Indigenous communities, thereby fostering the success and development of younger generations.

As a result of its integrated design, the new Manawan school will enable the community to achieve its educational objectives while complying with the requirements of the Quebec education system. In addition, the facility is designed to meet the specific needs of the community.

Manawan's new elementary school represents a major step forward for the community. It provides a solid foundation for the education of the community's young students. This achievement is the result of a partnership between the Atikamekw Council of Manawan and the Government of Canada.

The Government of Canada works in partnership with Indigenous communities to develop school facilities that provide children with high-quality, culturally appropriate programs and services.

To celebrate the grand opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, followed by speeches from Chief Sipi Flamand, Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador Chief Ghislain Picard, Indigenous Services Canada Regional Director General Caroline Garon and First Nations Education Council Executive Director Denis Gros-Louis.

Hosted by school principal Maria Echaquan, the ceremony also featured the unveiling of the school's new logo, designed by 19-year-old Léanne Desterres-Dubé, who won a drawing competition. Additionally, an artwork by Bruno Dubé was created and unveiled at the event, symbolizing a new era in education for Manawan's youth.

The event provided the Atikamekw Council of Manawan with an opportunity to express their gratitude to the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation for highlighting Atikamekw heritage during their second Indigenous Celebration Night on March 25, 2023. On this occasion, Canadiens players wore warm-up jerseys designed by Atikamekw artist Meky Ottawa.

Quotes

"Congratulations to the entire community on the new Awacak okiskinohamatowikamikowaw Elementary School. This will allow young students to learn through their own culture. This is how they can be pride in their identity. It is a historic moment for all the families of Manawan and a significant milestone on the journey to reconciliation."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"This school is far more than just a building. It stands as a testament to our determination to provide our children with the best possible opportunity for success while also preserving our culture, language, and identity. We know that this new school will be fertile ground where our future leaders can flourish and develop the skills necessary to carry higher the aspirations of our beautiful community."

Sipi Flamand

Manawan Chief

Quick facts

A total of 5 4-plexes designated for education professionals were also built, which was made possible through an ISC contribution of $3.265 million , which covered 50% of the cost of these units.

, which covered 50% of the cost of these units. Funding for both the school and 4-plexes was provided by ISC's School Facilities Program.

The school itself spans an area of 6,824 square metres.

