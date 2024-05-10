East Angus business receives $220,000 in financial assistance from CED to improve its productivity through digitization.

EAST ANGUS, QC, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting business transformation through digitization contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $220,000 for Artisanex. This CED support will enable the business to install an enterprise resource planning system and to acquire various pieces of production equipment, including a digital control machining centre.

Specializing in high-end cabinetmaking, Artisanex has been flying high since it was founded in 2017. To keep this momentum going and to meet high market demand, it has been necessary for the family business to implement this acquisition project to increase not only its operational efficiency, but also its productivity, in addition to generating seven jobs in the region.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Our government has adopted measures to help businesses that focus on digitizing their operations. That is why we are providing our support to Artisanex, whose success is raising the profile not only of the Haut-Saint-François region, but also of the entire Canadian economy. By helping businesses such as Artisanex equip themselves with what they need, we are helping to build a stronger, more resilient, more sustainable economy."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of National Revenue

"SMEs are at the core of community development and are part of our economic growth plan. Through CED's support, we are helping these businesses to not only improve their productivity and competitiveness, but also to create positive economic spin-offs for their communities. Congratulations to the entire Artisanex team on this project and on helping to raise the profile of the Cantons-de-l'Est region across Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"We want to thank CED for its financial support for our automation project. Purchasing our new machinery will enable us to open new markets and continue to satisfy our growing clientele!"

Alex Vézina, President, Artisanex

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

