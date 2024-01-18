VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Gender equality depends on all people having the opportunity to participate fully in Canada's economic, social and political life. Removing systemic barriers and including all Canadians in the conversations and journey to move gender equality forward will ensure a better future for not only women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ communities but for everyone across the country.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $12.4 million for 34 organizations in British Columbia (26 regional and 8 national). This investment will allow organizations, such as those listed below, to continue making a difference in the lives of Canadians.

Mothers Matter Centre will use research and consultation to inform programming for refugee and immigrant men to address and prevent gender-based violence.

Next Gen Men will create safe and healthy online spaces for boys to explore questions of mental wellness, identity and belonging, and to mobilize as allies to prevent gender-based violence.

Society for Canadian Women in Science and Technology will prevent gender-based violence in the STEM sector by addressing gaps in workplace processes and policies that allow gender-based violence to persist in the STEM sector.

Moose Hide Campaign Development Society will address and prevent gender-based violence by sharing traditional medicine and cultural teachings with men and boys to change attitudes and behaviors that allow gender-based violence to persist.

This funding will help the 34 organizations address gender-based violence or other barriers to gender equality by strengthening their communities, building capacity, providing better support and resources, or conducting research. The collaborative spirit driving these initiatives represents the essence of progress towards gender equality and a stronger, more inclusive Canada.

Today's announcement builds on the progress of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, and the bilateral agreement between the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia to support the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

"Every day these organizations and initiatives are moving us closer towards safer more inclusive communities across Canada and British Columbia, including for 2SLGBTQI+ people, and Indigenous women and girls. These investments are about understanding and addressing the root causes of inequality. We will continue to work alongside grassroots organizations to provide culturally relevant supports, while building a more inclusive Canada."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Budget 2023 allocated $160 million over three years, starting in 2023-2024, for the Women's Program to provide funding to organizations in Canada that serve women.

Budget 2022 committed $100 million over five years to support the development and implementation of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to benefit 2SLGBTQI+ people.

As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed $15 million over three years to support community-informed initiatives to overcome issues facing 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

Budget 2021 committed $601 .3 million to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. Included in these funds is the funding for the Call for Proposals to Address Gender-based Violence Through Promising Practices and Community-Based Research, and funding for the Call for Proposals for Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations to further address gender-based violence.

Building on these investments, Budget 2022 committed $539.3 million over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

