HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - To build a gender equal society we must ensure that all people can participate in Canada's economic, social and political life. Removing the systemic barriers limiting women and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals' progress and advancement will ensure a better future for all Canadians. Gender equality also depends on the elimination of gender-based violence (GBV). This can only be achieved by recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender inequality across the country.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, with Members of Parliament from Nova Scotia announced close to $5.4 million for 14 organizations – 13 Nova Scotia regional organizations and 1 national organization*. This investment will allow the organizations listed below to continue making a difference in the lives of Canadians:

Immigrant Migrant Women's Association of Halifax

Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia

Fédération des femmes acadiennes de la Nouvelle-Écosse

Access to Justice & Law Reform Institute of Nova Scotia

Avalon Sexual Assault Centre Society

Nova Scotia Native Women's Association

Mi'kmaq Circle of Hope Society

The Youth Project

Momentum*

AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia

Intersecting Futures Lab

Rainbow Refugee Association of Nova Scotia

Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance

Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia

This funding will help these organizations advance gender equality and address GBV by strengthening their communities, building capacity, providing better support and resources, or conducting research. The collaborative spirit driving these initiatives embodies the essence of progress towards gender equality and a stronger, more inclusive Canada.

Today's announcement builds on the progress of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, and the bilateral agreement between the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia to support the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

Quotes

"Gender equality depends on all people having the opportunity to participate fully in Canada's economic, social and political life. Removing systemic barriers with respect to sexual orientation, gender identity or expression through the inclusion of people of all genders will ensure a better future for all Canadians and Nova Scotians. I'm pleased that the Government of Canada is investing in local community organizations, like the Society of Queer Momentum (Momentum) in here in Kentville, Nova Scotia. This investment is about supporting the organizations' capacity, and their ability to fight for the rights of 2SLGBTQI+ communities while addressing gender-based violence."

- Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants

"These organizations and initiatives will chart a path towards building safer communities across Canada and Nova Scotia and removing the systemic barriers limiting women and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals. This includes addressing the root causes of gender-based violence and supporting diverse communities – because everyone in Canada deserves to live a life without barriers."

- Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria

"Grassroots community organizations play a key role in creating safe spaces for 2SLGBTQI+ people and tackling gender-based violence here in Dartmouth—Cole Harbour and across the country. This funding is a testament to the Government of Canada's support for their work and our commitment to build a more equitable Canada for everyone."

- Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour

"Genuine gender equality involves dismantling barriers for all Canadians, regardless of gender identity. This investment specifically supports 2SLGBTQI+ communities, addresses gender-based violence, and helps dismantle systemic challenges faced by women. Together, we're forging a path towards a Canada where everyone has equal opportunities."

- Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax

Quick facts

Budget 2023 allocated $160 million over three years, starting in 2023-2024, for the Women's Program to provide funding to organizations in Canada that serve women.

over three years, starting in 2023-2024, for the Women's Program to provide funding to organizations in that serve women. Budget 2022 committed $100 million over five years to support the development and implementation of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to benefit 2SLGBTQI+ people.

over five years to support the development and implementation of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to benefit 2SLGBTQI+ people. Budget 2022 also committed $539.3 million over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed $15 million over three years to support community-informed initiatives to overcome issues facing 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

committed over three years to support community-informed initiatives to overcome issues facing 2SLGBTQI+ communities. Additionally, Budget 2021 committed $601.3 million to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. Included in these funds is the funding for the Call for Proposals to Address Gender-based Violence Through Promising Practices and Community-Based Research, and funding for the Call for Proposals for Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations to further address gender-based violence.

to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.

Associated links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Contacts: Nanki Singh, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, 819-665-2632, [email protected]; Media Relations: Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]