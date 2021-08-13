SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Helping airports mitigate the financial impact of the global pandemic is part of the Government of Canada's strategy to ensure that our air transportation system provides Canadians with efficient and affordable air travel. Investments in airport infrastructure are crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, workers, and communities.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, the Honourable Jim Carr, announced close to $13.8 million to help the Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport recover from the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important safety-related infrastructure projects at the airport.

The Government of Canada is providing the Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport with $10.9 million from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program for the rehabilitation of the primary runway and apron pavement surfaces, the installation of new LED runway edge lights, and the replacement of select storm drains.

In addition to the funding for the critical infrastructure projects, the Government of Canada is also providing the Airport with over $2.8 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help it maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Saskatoon and surrounding communities.

Quotes

"Canada's airports are major contributors to our economy and play a crucial role in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities. This financial support will ensure that, as Canada works towards recovery and travel restart post pandemic, the Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport will be able to provide regional accessibility, and safe, reliable, and efficient air services for residents and workers in Saskatoon and its surrounding communities."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport is an important transportation hub not just for the Saskatoon area, but for much of central Saskatchewan. It connects us with family and friends, helps us discover new destinations, and is a pivotal trade corridor for many Saskatoon businesses. This funding will enhance airport safety for travellers, air crews, and airport workers, while supporting jobs and the regional economy."

The Honourable Jim Carr

Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies

"The Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport contributes $1.25 billion annually to the local economy, driving visitation, trade, and commerce, as well as being the primary gateway to northern Saskatchewan. Faced with significant operating losses in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic, this welcome federal funding ensures the airport is able to complete critical planned infrastructure improvements, enhance operational measures, and continue to meet the highest standards for safety and security to serve our airlines, partners, and guests."

Stephen Maybury

President and CEO

Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport

Quick Facts

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021 , will distribute $489.6 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security or connectivity to mass transit systems.

, will distribute in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security or connectivity to mass transit systems. The federal contribution for the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program projects will be up to 50% of total eligible expenditures of the projects, up to a maximum contribution of $10,902,748 . The Airport will provide the remaining funding for the projects.

. The Airport will provide the remaining funding for the projects. The Airport Relief Fund, launched in May 2021 , will provide $64.8 million in funding in 2021-2022 for airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million .

, will provide in funding in 2021-2022 for airports whose 2019 revenues were less than . The amount of funding to each targeted eligible Airport Relief Fund recipient was calculated using a tiered formula-based approach, based on 2019 revenues.

Funding provided from the Airport Relief Fund must be used to cover activities that are directly related to the airport's operations to ensure that the airport remains open to travellers and surrounding communities.

First introduced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program and the Airport Relief Fund are part of a federal stimulus recovery plan designed to build a stronger, more inclusive and more resilient economy post-COVID-19.

Related Product

Associated Link

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Contacts: Allison St-Jean, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

