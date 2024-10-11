The government is launching call for proposals for urgent community support to help municipalities and First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - No community has been left untouched by the toxic drug and overdose crisis. Its tragic impacts are felt among friends, families and neighbours. Too many Canadians have lost their lives to this public health crisis. Canada's approach is focused on providing access to a full continuum of health care services and leveraging every tool at our disposal to save lives, connect people to care, and keep communities safe.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced the launch of the first call for proposals for Health Canada's Emergency Treatment Fund (ETF). The fund will invest $150 million to help municipalities and First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities address their urgent needs and support rapid responses to the toxic drug use and overdose crisis.

The ETF will provide short-term support to rapidly mobilize and build capacity for enhanced access to trauma-informed, evidence-based substance use treatment, harm reduction and integrated services, such as naloxone distribution and drug checking equipment. The fund will work to be responsive and adaptive to allow communities to address their urgent needs in the way that best addresses their unique needs.

Applications will be accepted until November 08, 2024.

There is no one-size fits all approach to solving this crisis and no community can solve it alone. Our government is committed to doing everything we can with all partners and communities to save lives.

"Communities across the country have asked for our help, and with the Emergency Treatment Fund we are stepping up to ensure they have the supports they need to respond to their unique needs. By providing the ETF directly to communities, we are ensuring they have another tool to meet the urgent and emerging needs of their communities. We need to try everything we can to get people the help they need and to keep our communities safe."

"All levels of government must work together to ensure health and social supports are available—so people get the help they need, no matter where they live. We must ensure that support can get to communities and municipalities to quickly address their unique needs relating to the toxic drug and overdose crisis. This funding, along with the dedicated work of those working on the frontlines, will make a real difference in communities right across the country."

"We are using every tool at out disposal to address this tragic overdose crisis. The Emergency Treatment Fund will help direct support to where it will make the most impact in addressing urgent needs. As this crisis evolves, we will continue to adapt our approach to address what is happening in communities."

Budget 2024 earmarked $150 million over three years of one-time funding to municipalities and Indigenous communities to provide rapid responses to emergent, critical needs related to the substance use and overdose crisis.

over three years of one-time funding to municipalities and Indigenous communities to provide rapid responses to emergent, critical needs related to the substance use and overdose crisis. The funding breakdown allocates $25 million in 2024-2025, $75 million in 2025-26 and $50 million in 2026-27.

