Government of Canada supporting First Nations involvement in health system planning for Kenora region

KENORA, ON, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is honouring its commitment to support First Nation health transformation initiatives and to help improve health outcomes and access to culturally appropriate health services for Ontario First Nations.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced the Government of Canada is providing $375,000 to the Kenora Chiefs Advisory to support First Nations involvement in the planning of an All Nations Health Care System for the Kenora region.

The funding will support planning efforts in the development of an integrated model of health services delivery, and will include:

Kenora Chiefs Advisory;

Kenora area First Nations communities;

area First Nations communities; Lake of Woods District Hospital;

City of Kenora ;

; Township of Sioux Narrows-Nester Falls;

Kenora Metis Council;

Grand Council Treaty #3; and

Ontario Provincial Government.

First Nations involvement in the planning process ensures that the health needs of First Nations communities will be considered in the development of an All Nations Health Care System. This will also result in a seamless continuum of health services for these communities.

The Government of Canada is committed to reduce health disparities between First Nations and non-First Nations people and to ensure that health systems meet the unique health priorities of the populations they serve.

Quotes

"Today's announcement of $375,000 marks another step forward along the path to a transformed health care delivery system that ensures the unique needs of First Nations communities are being met. It is my pleasure to make this announcement, recognizing that a seamless continuum of health services for First Nations communities in the Kenora region will lead to meaningful and long-term improvements to their health and wellbeing."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Improving health care delivery in the North is a priority for our government. Ensuring that all Northerners have access to culturally appropriate care will not only improve health outcomes, but it will also have a positive effect on many other aspects of our daily lives. As always, there is more work to be done, but today's announcement is a significant step in the right direction."

Robert "Bob" Nault, P.C.

Member of Parliament for Kenora

"This marks an opportunity to profoundly change the way health services are delivered to the Anishinaabe people of Treaty Three territory. With the support and guidance of our Elders, we can incorporate our knowledge of traditional medicines, ceremonies and our culture alongside other technology to address our communities' health needs. Every step of the way we will continue to work in partnership with all of the Chiefs who have and will continue to advocate for improving health outcomes and services for our First Nation communities in the long-term."

Chief Lorraine Cobiness

President, Kenora Chiefs Advisory

Quick Facts

On September 6, 2018 , the Government of Canada committed to a $68 million investment over three years to support health transformation initiatives in Ontario , Manitoba and Saskatchewan . Combined with Government of Canada funding for initiatives in Quebec , the total investment over three years is more than $71 million . These investments build on commitments made in Budget 2017 and 2018.

, the Government of committed to a investment over three years to support health transformation initiatives in , and . Combined with Government of funding for initiatives in , the total investment over three years is more than . These investments build on commitments made in Budget 2017 and 2018. Budget 2018 announced $235 million to work with First Nations partners to transform First Nations health systems by expanding successful models of self-determination.

to work with First Nations partners to transform First Nations health systems by expanding successful models of self-determination. On April 30, 2018 , Indigenous Services Canada, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care and Grand Council Treaty #3 signed a relationship agreement outlining a partnership on initiatives in support of the development of a self-determined health care system for the Grand Council Treaty #3 region.

, Indigenous Services Canada, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care and Grand Council Treaty #3 signed a relationship agreement outlining a partnership on initiatives in support of the development of a self-determined health care system for the Grand Council Treaty #3 region. The Government of Canada has also provided funding to Fort Frances Tribal Area Health Services to support devolution and system integration initiatives that further advance health transformation within the Grand Council Treaty #3 region.

has also provided funding to Fort Frances Tribal Area Health Services to support devolution and system integration initiatives that further advance health transformation within the Grand Council Treaty #3 region. Federal investment in health transformation initiatives are intended to address the gaps in Canada's health care system, bring much needed services closer to the communities they serve and improve health outcomes in Indigenous communities.

health care system, bring much needed services closer to the communities they serve and improve health outcomes in Indigenous communities. Kenora Chiefs Advisory is an alliance of nine independent First Nations in northwestern Ontario that is mandated to provide programs and services to its member communities in the field of health, education and social services.

