The Algonquins of Pikwakanagan know that, since time immemorial, they have cared for Ninìdjànisinànig (children) and Weshkinìgidjig (youth) in accordance with Omàmiwininì Inàkonigewin (Algonquin Law), and that Ninìdjànisinànig, Weshkinìgidjig, and their Wendjibàdj (families) thrived because they were immersed in their language, connected to the land, and cared for by their people.

Today, the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation, its child and family well-being agency, Nigig Nibi Ki-win Gamik, and the governments of Canada and Ontario are celebrating the signing of a coordination agreement pursuant to An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families. The coordination agreement supports the implementation of Pikwakanagan's child and family services law, Nigig Nibi Ki-win.

Nigig Nibi Ki-win has been in force since April 19, 2024, and is recognized as having the force of federal law, in accordance with An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families. Nigig Nibi Ki-win sets out Pikwakanagan's obligations to Ninìdjànisinànig and Weshkinìgidjig to support and protect their Wendjibàdj, and nurture, maintain, and restore connection to family, culture, and the land. Programs, services, and supports have been, and will continue to be, administered and delivered by Nigig Nibi Ki-win Gamik with a culturally grounded and prevention- and family-first approach.

Canada has committed to providing $18,842,506 in annual implementation funding, which will be adjusted annually for inflation and population growth. The First Nation will also receive funding to support start-up and capital. Negotiations for a funding agreement are also underway between Pikwakanagan, Nigig Nibi Ki-win Gamik, and Ontario. Directly investing in Indigenous communities as they lead the reform of child and family services in their communities is essential; Pikwakanagan is in the best position to determine what is important for its people.

Nigig Nibi Ki-win is the result of years of work by Pikwakanagan leadership, staff, and community – with advice and guidance from Pikwakanagan's Elders and Traditional Knowledge Keepers. For Pikwakanagan, the Nigig Nibi Ki-win represents the First Nation's continued and ongoing authority and obligation to care for Ninìdjànisinànig and Weshkinìgidjig. The signing of this coordination agreement provides a foundation for ongoing collaboration and support for the implementation of Nigig Nibi Ki-win and the future of Pikwakanagan children, youth, and families.

"Our families and children are the heart of our First Nation, and their well-being is our greatest responsibility. Pikwakanagan has inherent jurisdiction and authority to ensure that we are carrying out this responsibility for our people. An agency like Nigig Nibi Ki-win Gamik that is rooted in our values and traditions ensures that our children grow up connected to their culture, their language, and their land. This work is about more than providing services—it's about protecting our future, empowering our families, and honouring the teachings of our ancestors."

Chief Greg Sarazin,

Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation

"Today marks a milestone in our journey alongside and in support of Ninìdjànisinànig, Weshkinìgidjig, and their Wendjibàdj. These agreements will support the important programs and services that we are providing under Nigig Nibi Ki-win that effectively respond to and put at the centre the needs of families. Nigig Nibi Ki-win Gamik will continue to do our part to contribute to the well-being of the Pikwakanagan community for the generations to come. It is time to reclaim, revitalize, heal and re-story our future."

Alexandra Freed,

Executive Director,

Nigig Nibi Ki-win Gamik

"Being able to bring our children home and having the facilities, infrastructure, and support to do so is a historic milestone in the self-determination of Our People. These agreements reaffirm our commitment to our children, families, and way of life as we strive and grow for the next seven generations of healthy families, loving homes, and a thriving and flourishing culture rich with ceremony, language, and a way of life that informs who we are as a People. Nigig Nibi Ki-win Gamik will continue to do the work and ensure a vibrant future for all of Our People."

Peter Bernard,

Chair of the Board of Directors,

Nigig Nibi Ki-win Gamik

"What an honour to take part in this momentous occasion and in the signing of the coordination agreement between the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation, Nigig Nibi Ki-win Gamik, Canada and the Government of Ontario. In exercising jurisdiction over their child and family services, Pikwakanagan is ensuring that the next generation will grow up rooted in their culture, among family, and connected to their lands. This is a shared vision, which we are committed to support. Congratulations."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor

Government of Canada

"This agreement is a testament to the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation's steadfast commitment to the safety and well-being of their children, youth and families, and it marks a historic moment for the community. Ontario is pleased to be part of this collaborative process that supports Pikwakanagan's values, traditions, culture and language in their child and family services for generations to come."

The Honourable Michael Parsa

Minister of Children, Community and Social Services

Government of Ontario

"Today, we recognize a significant milestone for the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation. This agreement supports the provision of services that are rooted in their traditions and culture. By supporting Indigenous-led child and family services, we are not only honouring the community's values, but also contributing to the well-being of future generations."

The Honourable Greg Rickford

Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation

Government of Ontario

For most Indigenous children, child and family services are provided under the legislation of the province or territory where the children and families reside.

On January 1, 2020 , An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families (the Act) came into force. The Act affirms the inherent right to self-government of Indigenous Peoples, which includes jurisdiction over child and family services, provides a pathway for Indigenous communities to exercise jurisdiction over child and family services and sets out principles applicable, on a national level, to the provision of child and family services to Indigenous children.

, (the Act) came into force. The Act affirms the inherent right to self-government of Indigenous Peoples, which includes jurisdiction over child and family services, provides a pathway for Indigenous communities to exercise jurisdiction over child and family services and sets out principles applicable, on a national level, to the provision of child and family services to Indigenous children. As of November 2020 , federal commitments have included $542 million in funding to advance First Nations, Inuit and Métis engagement to implement the Act and to support Indigenous communities and groups in building the capacity to establish their own child and family services systems. As well as $73.6 million in Budget 2021 and $87.3 million in Budget 2022 to support Indigenous jurisdiction over child and family services.

, federal commitments have included in funding to advance First Nations, Inuit and Métis engagement to implement the Act and to support Indigenous communities and groups in building the capacity to establish their own child and family services systems. As well as in Budget 2021 and in Budget 2022 to support Indigenous jurisdiction over child and family services. Through Budget 2023-2024, the Government of Canada committed $1.8 billion over 11 years, starting in 2023−24, to support communities in exercising jurisdiction under the Act.

committed over 11 years, starting in 2023−24, to support communities in exercising jurisdiction under the Act. Since the Act came into effect, two indigenous governing bodies have signed coordination agreements in Ontario . The Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation will be the third overall and the first community categorized as "urban."

. The Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation will be the third overall and the first community categorized as "urban." To date, Canada has signed 14 coordination agreements and three bilateral agreements with Indigenous Governing Bodies across the country.

has signed 14 coordination agreements and three bilateral agreements with Indigenous Governing Bodies across the country. Since July 2020 , Ontario has invested in Indigenous communities through multiple strategies, including the Ontario Indigenous Children and Youth Strategy, Ontario's Child Welfare Redesign Strategy and the Roadmap to Wellness Mental Health and Addictions Strategy. These investments include:

$5.4 million to enhance the Family Well-Being program (FWBp) through the Roadmap to Wellness, bringing the total annual FWBp budget to $35.4 million . $5 million in annual funding to enhance access to prevention-focused customary care for Indigenous children and youth, so more children can remain closer to their homes, families and communities. $4 million annually in systems planning, which supports First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples to develop and implement their own Indigenous-led models for child and family services, including those governed under Indigenous laws, bringing total systems planning to $9.4M annually. Starting in 2023-24, $2.3M is provided annually for four years to the FWBp through the National Action Plan on Ending Gender-Based Violence.



