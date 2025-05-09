WILLIAMS LAKE, BC, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Tŝilhqot'in Nation, Indigenous Services Canada and the government of British Columbia

"Tŝilhqot'in Nidlin" – "We are Tŝilhqot'in"

Tŝilhqot’in Nation logo (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada)

The Tŝilhqot'in Nation has always asserted its inherent right to self-government, including jurisdiction, over its children and families – a right affirmed with the signing of a historic Coordination Agreement between the Tŝilhqot'in Nation, Canada and the Province of British Columbia using the framework provided by An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families.

Together, the Nitsilʔin-Qi (Council of Chiefs) for the Tŝilhqot'in Nation, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and the Honourable Jodie Wickens, B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development signed a Coordination Agreement; a key milestone on the path of transforming the lives of the Tŝilhqot'in people and the relationship with the Crown.

The agreement establishes responsibilities and processes for providing the coordination services to Tŝilhqot'in children and young adults. It outlines a way forward that honours past, present, and future generations of the Tŝilhqot'in Nation for whom raising healthy and thriving children is a fundamental right and core to their identity, responsibilities, and law as Tŝilhqot'in people.

This year, Canada will provide $35.2 million toward, amongst other things, the delivery of prevention, governance, dispute resolution, community navigator and post majority support services in the initial phase of Tŝilhqot'in jurisdiction. The Province of British Columbia will provide $766,222 to support Tŝilhqot'in jurisdiction.

Through this transition there will be strong collaboration with Denisiqi Services Society, and the province, to continue to deliver protection services under provincial law to all Tŝilhqot'in on and off reserve as the Tŝilhqot'in Nation builds capacity to exercise full jurisdiction under the Tŝilhqot'in law.

On April 1, 2025, the Tŝilhqot'in Nation enacted their children and families law – Tŝilhqot'in ʔEsqax Sutsel Jeniyax (Tŝilhqot'in children growing up in a good way) as the foundation for exercising its inherent jurisdiction and to establish a new model of care for Tŝilhqot'in children, youth and families grounded in Tŝilhqot'in teachings and values.

For the Tŝilhqot'in People, the Coordination Agreement is formal recognition of their right to protect and care for their children based on traditional teachings and values.

Quotes

"We are making progress, as a Nation of six distinct communities working together in unity, to reclaim jurisdiction for our children and families. Organizational and legislative change doesn't happen overnight – but change must happen.

Tŝilhqot'in problems require Tŝilhqot'in solutions and with intensive input from, and collaboration with our people, we have stood up our own Tŝilhqot'in law that puts our way of life, our values, and our children first. We are hopeful that the next chapter in the lives of the Tŝilhqot'in people is one of safety, health and happiness with deep connections to our culture and teachings."

Nits'ilʔin Otis Guichon

Tribal Chief, Tŝilhqot'in National Government

"Every child deserves to grow up connected to their culture, language, and community. This historic agreement with the Tŝilhqot'in Nation isn't just about policies and programs – it's about recognizing that Indigenous communities have always known how to care for their children. By supporting Tŝilhqot'in jurisdiction over child and family services, we're strengthening their ability to build programs that reflect their values and traditions. Indigenous-led solutions transform lives, and it's inspiring to witness the Tŝilhqot'in Nation reclaim this fundamental right for their children and future generations."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"This agreement represents an important milestone for the Tŝilhqot'in Nation, our Province, and the country. Care for children and youth that aligns with the teachings and values of their own culture is invaluable. It leads to better outcomes for children, families, and communities. This is a pivotal step on British Columbia's journey towards lasting reconciliation and I am so honoured to be able to celebrate it together in partnership with the Tŝilhqot'in People."

The Honourable Jodie Wickens

B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development

Quick facts

The Parties have committed to negotiate towards continued funding to support Tŝilhqot'in jurisdiction through the first phase of implementation.

For most Indigenous children, child and family services are provided under the legislation of the province or territory where the children and families reside.

On January 1 , 2020, An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families (the Act) came into force. The Act affirms the inherent right to self-government of Indigenous Peoples, which includes jurisdiction over child and family services, provides a pathway for Indigenous communities to exercise jurisdiction over child and family services and sets out principles applicable, on a national level, to the provision of child and family services to Indigenous children.

, 2020, (the Act) came into force. The Act affirms the inherent right to self-government of Indigenous Peoples, which includes jurisdiction over child and family services, provides a pathway for Indigenous communities to exercise jurisdiction over child and family services and sets out principles applicable, on a national level, to the provision of child and family services to Indigenous children. British Columbia's Indigenous Self-Government in Child and Family Services Amendment Act was passed into law on November 25, 2022 , making B.C. the first province in Canada to expressly recognize the inherent right of self-government of Indigenous communities including jurisdiction over child and family services.

passed into law on , making B.C. the first province in to expressly recognize the inherent right of self-government of Indigenous communities including jurisdiction over child and family services. As of November 2020 , federal investments have included $542 million in funding to advance First Nations, Inuit and Métis engagement to co-develop the implementation of the Act and to support Indigenous communities and groups in building the capacity to establish their own child and family services systems. As well, as $73 .6 million in Budget 2021, and $87 .3 million in Budget 2022, to support Indigenous jurisdiction over child and family services.

, federal investments have included in funding to advance First Nations, Inuit and Métis engagement to co-develop the implementation of the Act and to support Indigenous communities and groups in building the capacity to establish their own child and family services systems. As well, as .6 million in Budget 2021, and .3 million in Budget 2022, to support Indigenous jurisdiction over child and family services. Through Budget 2023-2024, the Government of Canada committed $1.8 billion over 11 years, starting in 2023−24, to support communities in exercising jurisdiction under the Act, including the first Inuit agreement to support community-led, prevention-based solutions to reduce the number of children in care.

committed over 11 years, starting in 2023−24, to support communities in exercising jurisdiction under the Act, including the first Inuit agreement to support community-led, prevention-based solutions to reduce the number of children in care. This is the fifth Coordination Agreement in B.C. and the 15th in Canada.

Associated links

