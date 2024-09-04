KINGSTON, ON, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - From mining critical minerals to manufacturing cars and batteries, to charging and end-of-life recycling, the electric vehicle supply chain presents an enormous economic opportunity for Canadian workers and businesses. As the demand for critical minerals to power the clean economy is expected to double by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency, Canada is supporting strong domestic value chains for critical minerals and the clean technologies and energy sources they enable.

Today, Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced almost $8.4 million in investments to Cyclic Materials Incorporated (Cyclic Materials) and Green Graphite Technologies Inc. (GGT) under the Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (CMRDD) program. This funding will support the development of a circular economy for rare earth elements for permanent magnets and the recycling of graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries here in Canada.

Cyclic Materials will operate a demonstration plant that produces high purity mixed rare earth oxide and a cobalt–nickel mixed hydroxide product from various recycled materials using its proprietary physical and hydrometallurgical processes. Rare earth elements are metals used in various applications, but the highest value application is permanent magnets, which are used in electric vehicle motors, wind turbines and many electronics, such as computers and cell phones. This project will validate operating conditions to support future scale and commercial operations. The project will promote a circular economy in Canada through the creation of a robust recycling process, address knowledge gaps in scaling and testing technology, and decrease the dependence on imported critical minerals. Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) is providing $4.9 million to Cyclic Materials for this initiative.

GGT will demonstrate their GraphRenewTM technology's ability to cost-effectively and sustainably recover and transform graphite from secondary sources into lithium-ion battery-grade graphite. The upgraded graphite will undergo battery cell performance testing, and larger quantities will be sent to major battery cell manufacturers to begin certification testing. Lithium-ion batteries main target use is EVs, but they are also used in solar panels and electronics, like cell phones and laptops. The project could address a significant knowledge gap in the lithium-ion battery industry while focusing on recycling batteries and upgrading spent graphite, enabling commercialization and improving circularity in the graphite value chain domestically. NRCan is providing $3.5 million to GGT for this initiative.

All across the country, Canadian workers and businesses are moving quickly to seize the economic opportunity that critical minerals, and the entire electric vehicle supply chain, present — now and into the future. Investments like today's will create good jobs and build a strong economy in Kingston, Ontario and beyond.

Quotes

"The exploration, mining, processing, advanced manufacturing and recycling of critical minerals represent an enormous economic opportunity for our country. Investments in these projects focus on increasing innovation in technology, building expertise and filling knowledge gaps in Canada, importantly with the dynamic and experienced clean tech sector here in Kingston. I am very pleased to announce projects that demonstrate how Kingston continues to prove itself on the domestic and global fronts as a clean tech center for technology development and commercialization."

Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands

"Across critical mineral value chains — from upstream exploration and extraction to downstream processing, manufacturing and recycling — the battery value chain holds incredible economic opportunity for Canada and Canadians. New technologies will help address gaps in our world-leading supply chain, seize the economic opportunity presented to us, keep Canadian industry competitive in a rapidly evolving global context, and create jobs — now and for future generations. This is important news for Kingston, and beyond."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"We are honoured and excited to receive this financial investment from NRCan. Rare earth materials are fundamental to the world's most critical infrastructure, and it's essential that we collectively work on creating a more resilient supply chain while reducing emissions and improving traditional mining practices. We are eager to partner with NRCan to further Canada's clean energy goals by scaling up our technology."

Ahmad Ghahreman

CEO, Cyclic Materials Inc.

"It's crucial to understand and demand that the materials needed to produce EVs be sustainably produced. We don't want to solve one problem and end up creating several new ones. As a chemical engineer and President of Green Graphite Technologies, my co-founders and I are proud to be commercializing a technology that will make a meaningful difference to our society and demonstrate that Canadian companies are leading the way to a sustainable future. Thank you, Natural Resources Canada, for your support, which is key to advancing the rapid commercialization of our patented game-changing technology."

Gillian Holcroft

CEO, Green Graphite Technologies Inc.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has identified 34 critical minerals, 29 of which are also found on Ontario's Critical Minerals List.

has identified 34 critical minerals, 29 of which are also found on Critical Minerals List. Ontario produced approximately $3 .5 billion in critical minerals in 2020, with nickel and platinum group metals having the highest production.

produced approximately .5 billion in critical minerals in 2020, with nickel and platinum group metals having the highest production. Canada has some of the largest known reserves and resources of rare earths, estimated at over 14 million tonnes in 2021.

has some of the largest known reserves and resources of rare earths, estimated at over 14 million tonnes in 2021. Budget 2022 provided $3.8 billion over eight years to implement the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy. The funding covers a range of industrial activities, from geoscience and exploration to mineral processing, manufacturing and recycling applications, including support for research, development and technological deployment.

over eight years to implement the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy. The funding covers a range of industrial activities, from geoscience and exploration to mineral processing, manufacturing and recycling applications, including support for research, development and technological deployment. Funding for these projects comes from NRCan's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration Program (CMRDD). The CMRDD is part of the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy and aims to support the development of innovative processing technologies for the critical minerals industry, which will help advance Canadian mining projects toward production.

Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy is part of Canada's strengthened climate plan, 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy, which advances Canada's goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

Critical Minerals Strategy is part of strengthened climate plan, 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy, which advances goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. In 2024, Canada surpassed China to take the number-one spot as the country with the most potential to build a reliable electric vehicle supply chain.

Associated Links

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Joanna Sivasankaran, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada, [email protected]