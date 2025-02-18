Over 6.8 million kilograms of batteries collected & recycled in 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle, Canada's leading battery collection and recycling organization, is excited to mark National Battery Day by announcing that Canadians recycled over 6.8 million kilograms of used batteries in 2024, through its Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program – representing a 17% increase from the previous year, with year-over-year increases in most provinces, including significant double-digit growth in Ontario and Québec. This milestone also helped Canadians surpass a remarkable cumulative achievement, with more than 50 million kilograms of batteries recycled since 1997.

2024 marked a second consecutive year of record-breaking results for Canada's leading battery collection and recycling program. More than 89% of Canadians now live within 15km of a Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! drop-off location, making recycling easier and more convenient than ever. These developments have played a key role in the program's continued growth and success.

2024 was a pivotal year for the Canadian not-for-profit organization, marking several milestones in its mission to promote battery recycling across Canada. The year saw the launch of the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program, which gained further momentum with the appointment of Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair as the program's national ambassador. Additionally, on July 1, 2024, the organization kicked off a new provincial battery recycling initiative in Nova Scotia. Call2Recycle also encouraged Canadians to 'Collect, Protect and Drop Off' their batteries through engaging awareness campaigns and introduced North America's first "smart" battery containers across its network, improving both the safety and efficiency of the collection process.

"This record-breaking year is a clear reflection of Canadians' ongoing commitment to reducing waste and protecting our environment," says Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada. "It also underscores the power of collaboration. We are deeply grateful to all our partners – industry members, provincial governments, collection sites, and our sorters and processors – for the critical role they play, year after year, in advancing our mission to recover used batteries, reduce our environmental footprint, and support the circular economy."

"Recycling used batteries is an effective and easy way for all of us to help protect our environment," said Christine Sinclair, Ambassador of the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program powered by Call2Recycle. "By adopting responsible recycling habits and working together as a team, Canadians are building a sustainable future for generations to come. Let's recycle even more batteries in 2025!"

National Battery Day (February 18) is an annual opportunity to appreciate the important role batteries play in powering our daily lives. It also serves as a reminder to responsibly recycle used batteries at more than 17,000 convenient drop-off locations across Canada, preventing them from ending up in landfills. The components recovered from the batteries collected and recycled through the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program are reclaimed for future use. For more information about the program or to locate the nearest drop-off site, please visit www.recycleyourbatteries.ca .

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada's leading organization for battery and battery-powered product collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers key recycling programs in Canada, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries, Recycle Your Vapes for battery-powered vapes and e-cigarettes in Québec, and manages the industry-led voluntary EV Battery Recovery program for electric vehicle batteries in Québec. The organization operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, adhering to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 50 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It upholds its commitment to operating the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and establish a network of more than 17,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

For more information, please visit our website: call2recycle.ca

