The Hannah Atlantic, Cape Rouge, and the Rupert Brand VI had been in the area for a number of years and due to the deteriorating state of the vessels, the Canadian Coast Guard determined the vessels posed a risk of pollution to the marine environment and remediation efforts were needed. RJ MacIsaac Marine Recycling and Construction from Antigonish, Nova Scotia, was awarded the contract to dismantle and remove all three vessels on January 2, 2024, for $3,769,772.

Work to remove the vessels from the marine environment began in early June 2024. The Canadian Coast Guard remained onsite throughout the operation to ensure overall command of the removals. Initially, vessel removal and site cleanup was anticipated to take six months to complete, however, the completion time was accelerated with the use of additional hauling equipment and was completed in late July 2024, almost four months ahead of schedule. Full site remediation and cleanup is now complete. By the end of the operation, over 15,000 litres of contaminated water had been removed from the vessels and over 170,000 kg of steel was recycled.

Protection of the marine environment is a top priority for the Canadian Coast Guard and all reported problem vessels are taken seriously. Members of the public who see marine pollution or a hazard are encouraged to report it to the Canadian Coast Guard.

"We are proud to share that these problem vessels have been safely removed from the marine environment in Bridgewater. Thank you to the Canadian Coast Guard for leading and facilitating this large operation to give our communities safe and clean waterways."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The Canadian Coast Guard is taking steps to make sure that wrecked and abandoned vessels, like the three removed from Bridgewater, are addressed before they can pose a serious threat to the marine environment or the public. Removing these vessels is key to restoring Canada's coastlines and keeping Canadians safe."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

