Government of Canada strengthens capacity to respond to marine pollution

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Under the Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada is making sure the Canadian Coast Guard has the equipment it needs to respond to incidents along our coastlines in a timely and efficient manner.

Following open and competitive processes, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard, has awarded three contracts totalling $16.4 million to Canadian companies to provide modern and efficient equipment to respond to marine pollution incidents:

Aqua-Guard Spill Response Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia , was awarded a contract of $2,575,720 for 37 compact, portable, oleophilic skimmers. They are used to recover spilled oil in both calm waters and the interior spaces of small vessels.

, was awarded a contract of for 37 compact, portable, oleophilic skimmers. They are used to recover spilled oil in both calm waters and the interior spaces of small vessels. PK Welding & Fabricators Inc., of Oshawa, Ontario , was awarded a contract of $7,621,827 for 23 mobile incident command posts with built-in incident communications capabilities. The mobile incident command posts will come in three different formats and will be used by the incident management teams wherever they may be deployed.

, was awarded a contract of for 23 mobile incident command posts with built-in incident communications capabilities. The mobile incident command posts will come in three different formats and will be used by the incident management teams wherever they may be deployed. GRIFFIN Engineered Systems Inc., of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia , was awarded a contract of $6,258,518 for 220 floating fabric bladders and associated products and services. They are used to temporarily contain recovered oil in calm and protected waters in the event of a marine pollution incident.

All three contracts include options for additional associated components.

"Through the Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada has made a firm commitment to keep our coastlines safe and protected. These contracts will provide the Canadian Coast Guard with critical equipment to respond to marine pollution incidents, while supporting jobs and prosperity in communities across the country."

"As part of the Oceans Protection Plan we are ensuring the dedicated women and men of the Canadian Coast Guard on all coasts have the equipment they need to best respond to potential marine incidents. Investments like these will make Canada's oceans safer, cleaner and healthier for today and for generations to come."

On November 7, 2016 , the Prime Minister launched a $1.5-billion national Oceans Protection Plan that improves marine safety and responsible shipping, protects Canada's marine environment, and offers new possibilities for Indigenous and coastal communities.

