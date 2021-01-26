Government of Canada signs collaborative procurement partnership with Province of British Columbia

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to finding innovative and modern approaches to procurement that generate economic and social benefits for Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Province of British Columbia has signed an agreement with Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) to participate in the Canadian Collaborative Procurement Initiative, which will allow the Province to use federal standing offers to buy certain products.

The Canadian Collaborative Procurement Initiative is part of Better Buying, PSPC's plan to modernize procurement practices. The initiative brings together the purchasing power of federal, provincial, territorial and municipal governments to allow them to purchase goods more efficiently and with less administration, while benefitting from rates negotiated by the Government of Canada.

Suppliers, including small and medium enterprises, already compete for a wide variety of public contracts at different levels of government. Collaborative procurement makes it easier for them to sell to multiple levels of government and to expand their market.

With the addition of British Columbia, 9 provinces and 3 territories have now joined the initiative, as well as 80 municipalities, 28 academic institutions, 19 school boards and 20 health and social-related organizations that are participating through their home province or territory. Commodities such as ecological paper, office supplies, radios and tires are being purchased as a result of the agreements signed.

Quotes

"Public Services and Procurement Canada is modernizing and improving its procurement partnerships with provinces, territories and municipalities. Since its launch in 2015, the Canadian Collaborative Procurement Initiative has expanded throughout the country and has increased the number of products that can be purchased. We will continue to collaborate with other levels of government in order to stimulate the economy across Canada."



The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Government procurement plays a key role in economic development and building strong and healthy communities. This agreement demonstrates how governments are working together to deliver the goods and services people need and rely on. Through this partnership, we will save time and money and create economic opportunities for people and companies here in B.C. and across Canada."

The Honourable Lisa Beare

British Columbia Minister of Citizens' Services

Quick facts

From 2019 to 2020, participants of the Canadian Collaborative Procurement Initiative purchased $7.5 million worth of products (including medical equipment, office supplies, vehicles and roadside fluid tests) through PSPC procurement instruments.

worth of products (including medical equipment, office supplies, vehicles and roadside fluid tests) through PSPC procurement instruments. To date, the initiative provides 158 standing offers with a total of 134 unique suppliers, 85% of which are small and medium enterprises.

British Columbia joins 11 provinces and territories already participating in the Canadian Collaborative Procurement Initiative: Newfoundland and Labrador , New Brunswick , Nova Scotia , Prince Edward Island , Ontario , Manitoba , Saskatchewan , Alberta , Yukon , the Northwest Territories and Nunavut .

joins 11 provinces and territories already participating in the Canadian Collaborative Procurement Initiative: and , , , , , , , , , the and . Municipalities, academic institutions, schools and hospitals (MASH) sector organizations may also participate in the initiative. There are 156 MASH entities currently participating.

A standing offer is not a contract. It is an agreement with a supplier to provide the Government of Canada with a good or service at a pre-determined price for a set period of time, as and when required.

with a good or service at a pre-determined price for a set period of time, as and when required. Use of the standing offers to access PSPC catalogues is optional. Provincial and territorial governments and associated MASH sector organizations can choose to use these standing offers when it makes sense for them to do so.

