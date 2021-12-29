Government of Canada Responds to the Report of the Sixth Quadrennial Commission on Judicial Compensation and Benefits

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The judiciary plays a unique and fundamentally important role in Canada's democracy. Every four years, an independent three-person commission is established to inquire into the adequacy of the compensation and benefits of federally appointed judges and Federal Court prothonotaries. On August 30, 2021, the Quadrennial Commission on Judicial Compensation and Benefits submitted its report and recommendations to the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.

Today, the Minister released the government's response to the report and accepted all of the Commission's recommendations. The federal government will act in the near future to implement the recommendations, including through the introduction of the necessary amendments to the Judges Act.

Quotes

"I thank the Commission members for their diligent efforts and the key role they play in protecting the independence of superior court judges and the Federal Court prothonotaries. We are accepting all of the Commission's recommendations."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Quick Facts

The process for setting judicial compensation is unique and based on the constitutional principles set out by the Supreme Court of Canada .

. The Quadrennial Commission on Judicial Compensation and Benefits, commonly referred to as the Quadrennial Commission, is established every four years to make recommendations to the Minister of Justice regarding the adequacy of salary and benefits of all federally appointed judges and Federal Court prothonotaries.

regarding the adequacy of salary and benefits of all federally appointed judges and Federal Court prothonotaries. In light of the ongoing pandemic, the start date of the Commission's inquiry was delayed from June 1, 2020 to December 1, 2020 . Consequently, the report was provided to the Minister of Justice on August 30, 2021 .

to . Consequently, the report was provided to the Minister of on . Publication of the Response is in keeping with the public interest nature of this constitutional process, namely that the Government must respond publicly to the Commission's report.

Related Products

Stay Connected

Related Links

