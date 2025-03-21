OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs announced the establishment of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (UN Declaration Act) Action Plan Advisory Committee (APAC).

The newly formed Committee will provide valuable expertise and advice as the Minister implements the Shared Priorities measures in the Action Plan, in consultation and cooperation with Indigenous peoples and with other federal ministers. This could include advice on measures relating to Indigenous participation in decision-making, free, prior, and informed consent, and mechanisms for oversight and accountability, among others.

The APAC is an Indigenous-led, independent body made up of 10 experts from diverse First Nations, Inuit, and Métis backgrounds and experiences, including Historic and Modern Treaty partners. The Committee reflects distinct perspectives shaped by Indigenous cultures, languages, traditions, and experiences, including Indigenous people living in urban areas, regional and gender diversity.

The establishment is an important step in advancing implementation of measure 22 of the Shared Priorities chapter of the UN Declaration Act Action Plan.

The Committee's advice is intended to complement, and not to replace, consultation and cooperation directly with First Nations, Inuit and Métis rightsholders and representative institutions, which will continue to be carried out through a range of mechanisms. The APAC's work is expected to begin in April 2025, supported by Justice Canada.

"The knowledge and experience of these members will provide valuable contributions to help implement the shared priorities of the UN Declaration Act 2023-2028 Action Plan. Together with First Nations, Inuit and Métis we will create a brighter tomorrow for present and future generations, for Indigenous peoples and, indeed, all of Canada."

—The Hon. Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs

The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UN Declaration) is an international human rights instrument that sets minimum standards to protect the survival, dignity, and wellbeing of Indigenous peoples.

The UN Declaration is the result of almost 25 years of work and collaboration between Indigenous peoples and United Nations Member States from around the world, including Indigenous leaders from Canada , who played a significant role in its development, including drafting and negotiating.

, who played a significant role in its development, including drafting and negotiating. The UN Declaration Act became law on June 21, 2021 , providing a framework for taking action to uphold the human rights of Indigenous peoples and moving forward with reconciliation in a historic, transformational and action-oriented way.

, providing a framework for taking action to uphold the human rights of Indigenous peoples and moving forward with reconciliation in a historic, transformational and action-oriented way. On June 21, 2023 , the UN Declaration Act Action Plan, developed in consultation and cooperation with Indigenous peoples from across Canada , was released. This work is a turning point in ensuring lasting positive change for all.

