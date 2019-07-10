Government of Canada requires manufacturers to provide Canadians with more information on vehicle defects

OTTAWA, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to improving road safety in order to keep all Canadian road users safe. That's why Transport Canada is taking new action to ensure Canadians get the best possible safety information from vehicle manufacturers.



Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, brought forward an amendment to regulations that requires manufacturers to share greater details about vehicle defects affecting safety.



Companies must also clearly explain the nature of the safety defect and precautions to take until repairs are completed.

Vehicle safety defects refer to a flaw in the design, manufacture, or functioning of the vehicle. Typically these defects occur without warning, which could endanger people's safety. A sudden loss of steering or brakes due to a design flaw or equipment failure are examples of safety defects.

While certain manufacturers already provide some of this information voluntarily, the new requirements now will make it fully mandatory for all manufacturers.



The amended regulations will also require manufacturers to provide the Minister of Transport with new information, including a chronology of events, warranty claims, field or service reports, and when defect and non-compliance notices will be sent to owners and dealerships.



These new rules align with similar requirements in the United States.

The Strengthening Motor Vehicle Safety for Canadians Act gives the Minister of Transport the authority to order a manufacturer to correct a safety defect or non-compliance. The Minister may also order a manufacturer to pay for the cost of repairs, and to ensure a new vehicle is fixed before it's sold. It is important to note that legislative amendments in the Act complement the 2014 powers given to the Minister of Transport to order a company to issue safety defect notices to consumers.

A list of all recalls affecting vehicles, tires, and child car seats in Canada is available on Transport Canada's website at: https://www.tc.gc.ca/en/services/road/defects-recalls-vehicles-tires-child-car-seats.html. Canadians can also report suspected safety-related defects on this page.

Quote

"Canadians deserve to get the most accurate safety information if there is a recall issued on their vehicles. Requiring manufacturers to share more details about vehicle defects will help ensure proper actions are taken to address them, so our roads are even safer for Canadians and their families."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport



Quick Facts

On average, manufacturers issue approximately 650 recalls each year, affecting over five million vehicles.

In 2018, the Government of Canada enacted the Strengthening Motor Vehicle Safety for Canadians Act , which gave the Minister of Transport the ability to order a company to recall a vehicle, to pay for the cost of repairs, and to fix a new vehicle before it's sold.

enacted the which gave the Minister of Transport the ability to order a company to recall a vehicle, to pay for the cost of repairs, and to fix a new vehicle before it's sold. Approximately 25 percent of vehicle owners never get recalls repaired. Unrepaired safety defects can put drivers, their passengers, and other road users at risk.

