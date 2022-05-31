Government of Canada renews support for Festival de la chanson de Tadoussac

Côte-Nord Organization Receives Nearly $290,000 in Financial Assistance

TADOUSSAC, QC, May 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) and Canadian Heritage are granting a total of $288,520 in financial support to the Festival de la chanson de Tadoussac. The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, made the announcement today.

To market its 2022, 2023 and 2024 editions outside Quebec, the festival is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $163,520 through CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. To promote Canadian culture and art, the festival plans to launch an intensive promotional campaign targeting approximately 100 professionals and media outlets outside Quebec. By increasing its visibility, it will be able to offer an innovative tourism experience as part of its overall event and position the festival and the entire Côte-Nord region on the national and international scenes.

The Department of Canadian Heritage is providing $55,000 per year for the 2022 and 2023 editions of the festival through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, which comes on top of an additional $15,000 through the Creative Export Envelope. This amount will be used to welcome a delegation of foreign broadcasters during the event, among other things.

Quotes

"An event such as the Festival de la chanson de Tadoussac has long been recognized for its quality programming. It stimulates the entire region's economy and attracts many tourists. The pandemic obviously shook things up for the organization, as it did for most of our SMEs and organizations, and the burgeoning recovery represents a wonderful opportunity to promote the festival outside Quebec. Our government is here to help develop and promote our regions' assets: The festival represents a unique promotional opportunity for several attractions and businesses not only in Tadoussac, but also across the entire MRC de la Haute-Côte-Nord."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"We have so much talent! Events such as the Festival de la chanson de Tadoussac really showcase our music, and I am certain that like me, Quebecers are happy to be able to return to our much-loved festivals and cultural events. Thank you to the festival's entire team for organizing a program that will please young and old alike and that will be held in natural settings in so many locations overlooking the fjord. I wish everyone a spectacular festival!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier and Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"For many years now, the Festival de la chanson de Tadoussac has endeavoured to promote the rich heritage of Francophone song writing and the Haute-Côte-Nord region among the public, the media, and industry professionals both in Quebec and outside the province. The renewed support from CED and Canadian Heritage enables us to resume our activities this year and promote our event and our region to many festival-goers."

Julien Pinardon, Director General, Festival de la chanson de Tadoussac

Quick facts

Four-time recipient of the Grand Prix du tourisme, the Festival de la chanson de Tadoussac has been promoting the development of cultural and tourism events around Francophone song writing for nearly 40 years.

has been promoting the development of cultural and tourism events around Francophone song writing for nearly 40 years. CED's Quebec Economic Development Program aims to help communities seize promising economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance for organizations that present professional arts festivals or performing arts series. It also supports organizations that assist arts presenters.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]