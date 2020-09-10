Canada Excellence Research Chairs helps strengthen Montreal's position as a global center for Artificial Intelligence

OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - To build a country that is stronger, more innovative and better connected, Canada must attract world leading researchers and scholars to work, study and train research teams in our institutions. These leading innovators will help position Canada as a hub for innovation and ideas that lead to the creation of jobs in today's industries.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the appointment of Dr. Irina Rish, as the latest Canada Excellence Research Chair (CERC) in Autonomous Artificial Intelligence (AI). This announcement is part of the Government of Canada's investment of over $90 million to establish CERCs to further Canada's standing as a global centre of excellence in science, research and innovation.

Supported by $10 million in funding from the Government of Canada over seven years and nearly $25 million from organizations such as the Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute (Mila) and the Université de Montréal, as well as several other public and private organizations, Dr. Rish will elevate Canada's profile as a leader in AI.

Recruited from IBM in New York, she plans to build an ambitious, cross-disciplinary research centre at the Université de Montréal where she is an Associate Professor in the Computer Science and Operations Research department. Dr. Rish and her team will work to bridge the gaps between AI, biology, neuroscience and psychology, which will give us a deeper understanding of the human brain.

Appointing a new CERC in Autonomous AI is a high point in growing a leading-edge research hub in Canada, maintaining our country's reputation as a world-class centre of excellence for AI research and innovation, and enhancing the potential for global impacts in medicine, industry and other critical sectors.

Quotes

"By attracting world-class researchers like Dr. Rish to Canadian institutions, our government is helping position our country as a globally competitive research hub. Making sure that Canada is at the leading edge of transformative research fields such as Artificial Intelligence will benefit the well-being and prosperity of all Canadians."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Professor Rish joins a formidable pool of talent in artificial intelligence and neuroscience here, in Montreal and across Canada. Through the CERC program, she and her team will have the opportunity to explore new and potentially very promising avenues. We are honoured to have her with us."

– Daniel Jutras, Rector, Université de Montréal

"The CERC program supports world-leading investigators from diverse backgrounds whose work at Canadian institutions strengthens Canadian innovation, social well-being and economic prosperity. Their work is equally invaluable in training the next generation of Canadian research leaders."

– Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada, and Chair, CERC Steering Committee

"Canadians can be proud of the experts that choose our institutes to pursue their inquiries in leading edge fields of research represented in the natural sciences and engineering. We know that Dr. Rish will shine a bright light on Canada's already strong cluster of knowledge in AI but more importantly, she will mentor and train the next generation of researchers in this exciting field."

– Dr. Alejandro Adem, President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council

Quick facts

The Canada Excellence Research Chairs program supports Canadian universities in their efforts to build on Canada's growing reputation as a global leader in research and innovation.

growing reputation as a global leader in research and innovation. This CERC is part of the third round of appointments announced in April 2019 valued at over $90M .

valued at over . CERCs are created for seven years and are not renewable. Each Chair is awarded $10 million over seven years – an amount that is matched by the institutions.

over seven years – an amount that is matched by the institutions. The Canada Excellence Research Chairs program is a tri-agency initiative of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

Associated links

For Canadian Science news, follow @CDNScience on social media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Follow Canada's three granting agencies on Twitter: @CIHR_IRSC, @NSERC_CRSNG, @SSHRC_CRSH

Follow the Canada Foundation for Innovation on Twitter: @InnovationCA

SOURCE Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

For further information: John Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, 343 550-1456, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, [email protected]; Andrea Matyas, Director of Communications, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, 613-608-6084, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.sshrc-crsh.gc.ca/

