SSHRC Impact Awards spotlight groundbreaking work in mental health, democracy, and cultural preservation

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - From enhancing cultural awareness in mental health for Indigenous populations, to applying lessons from Greek antiquity to modern democracies, to preserving the music and language of underrepresented groups, the winners of this year's Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada's (SSHRC) Impact Awards are shaping Canadian society in lasting ways.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the recipients of SSHRC's 2024 Impact Awards. These awards are SSHRC's highest honours, recognizing outstanding Canadian researchers and their achievements, research training, knowledge mobilization and outreach activities funded partially or entirely by SSHRC. The awards also highlight SSHRC's commitment to funding research that drives change and fosters a deeper understanding of our shared human experience. The five winning scholars will receive a combined total of $300,000 to continue their groundbreaking work.

The 2024 SSHRC Impact Award winners:

Jean-Marc Narbonne, from the Université Laval, receives the Gold Medal for his research in the field of Greek philosophy, particularly in exploring how it has influenced the development of contemporary Western democracy and culture. The Gold Medal is SSHRC's highest research honour and is awarded to an individual whose sustained leadership, dedication and originality of thought have inspired students and colleagues alike.





Louis Busch, from the University of Toronto, is recognized with the Talent Award for his work and influence at the intersection of mental health and Indigenous healing practices, while emphasizing the importance of culture. The Talent Award recognizes the outstanding academic achievement of a SSHRC doctoral scholarship or fellowship or postdoctoral fellowship holder.





Lynette Ong, from the University of Toronto, receives the Insight Award for her research and expertise on authoritarianism in China, including the control and repression of Chinese citizens. The Insight Award honours an individual or team whose project has made significant contributions to the knowledge and understanding of people, societies and the world.





Marcia Ostashewski, from Cape Breton University, is recognized with the Connection Award for her interdisciplinary and collaborative work advancing decolonization within the music industry, and providing a framework for recording the music and cultures of underrepresented groups. The Connection Award recognizes an outstanding initiative that facilitates the exchange of research knowledge within or beyond the social sciences and humanities community to generate intellectual, cultural, social or economic impacts.





Pierre Noreau, from the Université de Montréal, receives the Partnership Award for his consortium, Accès au droit et à la justice, dedicated to fair access to law and justice. The Partnership Award recognizes a formal partnership, which, through mutual cooperation and shared intellectual leadership and resources, has demonstrated impacts and influences within or beyond the social sciences and humanities research community.

Research in the social sciences and humanities provides essential insights into human behaviours, cultures, histories, and relationships within Canadian society. Scholars in these fields deepen our understanding of people and communities, contribute to informed policies and practices, and create a more robust and equitable world.

Quotes

"Congratulations to this year's SSHRC Impact Award winners for their outstanding contributions to advancing knowledge that is making a meaningful difference in our society. Canada's top social sciences and humanities researchers are addressing challenges that affect us all every day. Their research reflects our government's ongoing work to building a more inclusive, resilient and prosperous future for all."

—The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This year's Impact Award winners represent some of Canada's brightest researchers and scholars in the social sciences and humanities. Their inspirational work has created meaningful and lasting contributions to Canadian society. Today, we honour the achievements of these SSHRC-funded researchers, highlighting SSHRC's commitment to funding research that drives change and fosters a deeper understanding of our shared human experience. Congratulations!"

—Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

Quick facts

The Gold Medal recipient will receive $100,000 for future research.

for future research. The winners of the Talent, Insight, Connection and Partnership awards will each receive $50,000 in research funding.

in research funding. For each award, eligible institutions nominate candidates, who are evaluated by a multidisciplinary jury made up of distinguished individuals from academia, as well as the private, not-for-profit and public sectors, from Canada and abroad.

and abroad. The jury selects award recipients according to the selection criteria associated with each of the five awards.

