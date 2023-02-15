Peters was a prominent leader and influential spokesperson for Black Loyalists in late-18th-century Nova Scotia and New Brunswick

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - National historic designations illustrate the defining moments in the story of Canada. They tell the stories of who we are and connect us to our past, enriching our understanding of ourselves, each other, and our country. Thomas Peters (c. 1738–1792) escaped enslavement in North Carolina to fight for the British during the American Revolutionary War. Following the war, he became a prominent leader and influential spokesperson for Black Loyalists in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the designation of Thomas Peters as a person of national historic significance under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration.

A West African-born Yoruba man, Peters escaped enslavement on a North Carolina plantation in 1776. He joined the Black Pioneers in New York and rose to the rank of sergeant while fighting on the side of Britain during the American Revolutionary War (1775–1783). After the war, Peters, along with his wife and children, were among the estimated 3,500 Black Loyalists that the British evacuated to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Peters became a prominent leader and influential spokesperson for the Black Loyalists who were frustrated and deceived about the conditions of their postwar resettlement in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Peters fought tirelessly to get British officials to fulfill promises made to Black Loyalists, eventually travelling to London, England, to make an impassioned appeal for justice, racial equality, and land. While in London, he learned that the Sierra Leone Company was looking to establish a permanent settlement of formerly enslaved people of African descent from the Americas. Peters recruited roughly one-third of the estimated 1,196 people of African descent who relocated to Sierra Leone and founded the settlement of Freetown. There, he continued to advocate for land, liberty, and self-rule until his death in 1792.

National historic designations encourage us to acknowledge the experiences, struggles, and conflict that have shaped Canada, and help us reflect on how to build a more inclusive society for today and future generations. The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes nationally significant persons, places, and events as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding and awareness of Canada's rich and complex heritage.

The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,200 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a nationally significant person, site or historical event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/culture/clmhc-hsmbc/ncp-pcn/application

"Thomas Peters exemplifies the resilience and determination of Black people and the major contributions they have made, and continue to make, in all sectors of society. Commemorating the national historic significance of Thomas Peters contributes to building a better understanding of our country and some of the collective and personal experiences that have contributed to Canadian identity and society."

"I am honoured to have nominated Thomas Peters for National Historic recognition. African born, he escaped captivity to join the British during the American Revolutionary War. A tireless leader, and a sergeant in the Black Pioneers, he sought critical land and supplies for fellow Black Loyalists, and challenged the British when they were not provided. After repeated failures to receive the fulfillment of promises of land and food, he advocated for a return to Africa, recruiting perhaps 30% of those who left. He was a champion for his people on both sides of the Atlantic, serving the interests of his community above all."

"The Commemoration of Thomas Peters, speaks to the important legacy demonstrated by people of African Descent centuries ago in Nova Scotia and the longstanding contributions that were made in the face of adversity. Peters' determination in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick help to inspire a diverse Canada that strives today."

"Thomas Peters escaped enslavement to become a leader and tireless advocate for Black Loyalists in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Designating him as a person of national historic significance will memorialize the unique history of Black Loyalists and the greater story of Canada. All Canadians should take time to learn more about the designations that highlight the important contributions of Black Canadians to Canada's growth and heritage."

After the American Revolution, at least 3,500 free Black Americans loyal to the Crown settled in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick and formed the first substantial African communities on Canadian soil. The Government of Canada recognized the Black Loyalist Experience as an event of national historic significance in 1994.

and and formed the first substantial African communities on Canadian soil. The Government of recognized the Black Loyalist Experience as an event of national historic significance in 1994. Canada officially recognizes the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, which began in 2015 and will be observed until 2024. The International Decade promotes greater global recognition of and respect for the cultures, history and heritage of people of African descent.

officially recognizes the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, which began in 2015 and will be observed until 2024. The International Decade promotes greater global recognition of and respect for the cultures, history and heritage of people of African descent. Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives, including shedding light on tragic and difficult periods of Canada's past.

is committed to working with Canadians in efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the outlines a comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing history through diverse perspectives, including shedding light on tragic and difficult periods of past. Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada regarding the designation of places, persons and events of national historic significance under the National Program of Historical Commemoration.

