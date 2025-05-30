Located northeast of downtown Ottawa, this district is an example of suburban planning traditions of the second half of the 19th century.

OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, on behalf of the minister responsible for Parks Canada, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, commemorated the national historic significance of Rockcliffe Park Historic District at a special plaque unveiling ceremony. National historic designations illustrate the persons, places, and events that have marked history in Canada. Together, they tell the stories of who we are and connect us to our past, enriching our understanding of ourselves, each other, and this country.

Located at the confluence of the Ottawa, Rideau, and Gatineau Rivers, this residential district covers an estimated area of 1.77 km2. Known to the Anishinābeg as Kishkābikā, Rockcliffe Park is part of an important historical area where Indigenous people have lived, gathered, harvested, and traded for millennia. Following European settlement, this neighbourhood district was designed and laid out in 1864 by Thomas Coltrin Keefer, as part of Thomas MacKay's large estate purchased in the 1830s.

Rockcliffe Park is an excellent example of the picturesque English and American suburban planning traditions of the second half of the 19th century. The varied, high-quality architecture was the work of renowned architects, who promoted the use of a variety of styles such as Tudor, Georgian, and Queen Anne. Amalgamated with the City of Ottawa in 2001, Rockcliffe Park retains a high degree of integrity and many of the key elements associated with its original design.

The Government of Canada, through Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes significant people, places, and events that shaped this country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding of and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/culture/clmhc-hsmbc/ncp-pcn/application.

Quotes

"Today's designation of Rockcliffe Park Historic District as a site of national historic significance reminds us that historic neighbourhoods are part of the urban fabric of Canada, including ones that were carefully designed in the 19th century. Historic suburbs such as this, hold a landscape's memories and continue to reflect the presence of the communities that have shaped them. Recognizing this place as a national historic site honours the efforts communities make to maintain and preserve the places where they live, and ensures that the layers of history, that are a part of every neighbourhood, are not forgotten."

The Honourable ­­­­­­­­­­­­­Steven Guilbeault

Minister responsible for Parks Canada, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Rockcliffe Park is a cherished gem in our community, embodying both natural beauty and the rich historical significance of its built heritage. By valuing and preserving these elements, designations like this one enable us to honour the past, celebrate our shared heritage, and reflect a commitment to preserving these special places for all."

The Honourable Mona Fortier

Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier—Gloucester

Quick Facts

Artefacts found along the Ottawa River indicate that people from many Indigenous nations passed through this crossroads, which was part of a complex communication and transportation network that spanned North America .

Since 1864, the Village of Rockcliffe Park has been and remains a predominantly single-family residential community. The neighbourhood was planned to provide housing for future civil servants moving to Ottawa, which became the capital of the Province of Canada in 1866 and of the new Dominion of Canada in 1867 and continues to provide an inviting environment for many of Ottawa's diplomatic missions.

, which became the capital of the Province of in 1866 and of the new Dominion of in 1867 and continues to provide an inviting environment for many of diplomatic missions. Private residences of national significance and several embassies can be found in the neighbourhood.

Built in 1959 on Lansdowne Road North, Hart Massey House is an iconic example of mid-20th-century modern residential architecture in Canada. Hart Massey House was designated a National Historic Site of Canada in 2018.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the minister responsible for Parks Canada on the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. To date, more than 2,270 designations have been made nationwide.

advises the minister responsible for Parks Canada on the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. To date, more than 2,270 designations have been made nationwide. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a comprehensive and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives.

