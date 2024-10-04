Government of Canada recognizes success of foreign credential recognition project in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada continues to face significant labour shortages in healthcare as the demand for qualified professionals continues to grow. The Government of Canada remains committed to investing in projects that support the integration of internationally educated health professionals into Canada's labour market, ensuring that skilled newcomers can contribute to sectors that Canadians need most.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, was joined by Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to recognize the progress of Expanding NICHE: Scale and Spread of Streamlined Pathways to Licensure and Employment, which received up to $10 million in funding through the Foreign Credential Recognition (FCR) Program.

The NICHE project will enhance Nova Scotia's International Community of Healthcare Workers Engagement Program. Over a 48-month period, it will serve approximately 370 internationally trained health professionals, providing valuable work experience and reducing barriers to foreign credential recognition in five priority professions: licensed practical nurses; medical laboratory technologists; medical radiation technologists and other diagnostic imaging professions; pharmacists and pharmacy technicians; and respiratory therapists.

On January 15, 2024, funding was announced under the FCR Program for 16 organizations that are helping to increase capacity for the recognition of foreign credentials for approximately 6,600 internationally educated health professionals. NICHE is one of the approved FCR projects. This funding is building on the commitment made by the Government of Canada with provinces and territories during the October 2023 Health Ministers' Meeting to take concrete actions to address challenges facing Canada's health workforce, including reducing the time it takes for internationally educated health professionals to join the health workforce.

"Across Canada, there is an incredible pool of talent waiting to be tapped into. All levels of governments have a responsibility to create the right conditions so skilled newcomers, who have the professional experience and education, can contribute productively to Canada's growing economy. By investing in initiatives like NICHE, we are not only strengthening the workforce across Nova Scotia, but also ensuring that internationally educated professionals can use their skills to contribute meaningfully to Canada's economy. Together, we are building a more inclusive and resilient healthcare sector for all Canadians."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Canada's healthcare network needs skilled doctors, nurses and technicians—and they need them quickly. That's why, today, we're investing $10 million in the Foreign Credential Recognition Program to help our newcomers enter the workforce, build up our hospitals and pursue the careers paths they set out to. This is going to help Nova Scotians receive the care they need when they need it."

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"Many brilliant and dedicated healthcare workers call Halifax West home. They want to put their talents to use treating Nova Scotian patients, but too often they face steep barriers to working if they did their medical training abroad. Today's announcement is about tearing down that wall and getting healthcare workers to work. It's good news for their families, and for all Nova Scotians."

– Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West

Canada's healthcare sector had 92,300 unfilled positions in the first quarter of 2024, with critical shortages in key occupations such as nurses, physicians, medical laboratory technologists and respiratory therapists. This gap underscores the urgent need to attract and integrate qualified professionals to maintain the quality and accessibility of healthcare services across the country.

healthcare sector had 92,300 unfilled positions in the first quarter of 2024, with critical shortages in key occupations such as nurses, physicians, medical laboratory technologists and respiratory therapists. This gap underscores the urgent need to attract and integrate qualified professionals to maintain the quality and accessibility of healthcare services across the country. Budget 2024 will invest $50 million over two years in the FCR Program, with a focus on the residential construction and healthcare sectors. This builds on Budget 2022's investments of $115 million over five years starting in 2022–2023 and $30 million ongoing for the Program, starting with a focus on supporting the labour market integration of internationally educated health professionals.

over two years in the FCR Program, with a focus on the residential construction and healthcare sectors. This builds on Budget 2022's investments of over five years starting in 2022–2023 and ongoing for the Program, starting with a focus on supporting the labour market integration of internationally educated health professionals. The FCR Program works with provinces, territories, regulatory bodies and other organizations by funding projects to support faster and more efficient credential recognition systems with the goal of growing Canada's economy, creating quality employment and promoting a more sustainable health workforce.

economy, creating quality employment and promoting a more sustainable health workforce. With immigration levels expected to reach 500,000 by 2025, it is essential to support skilled newcomers in using their full potential within the Canadian workforce. The FCR Program funding is expected to support many more participants through Budget 2024 commitments in the credential recognition processes. The intake for the FCR Program's Budget 2024 commitment is currently underway, and approved projects are expected to be announced later this year.

