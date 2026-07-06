Government of Canada reappoints Commissioner for Employers to the Canada Employment Insurance Commission (CEIC)

GATINEAU, QC, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Employment Insurance Commission (CEIC) is mandated under the Employment Insurance Act to administer the Employment Insurance (EI) program, including annually monitoring and assessing the EI program and ensuring financial transparency and premium rate setting for the program.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced the reappointment of Nancy Healey as the EI Commissioner for Employers for an 18-month term, effective July 26, 2026.

In this role, Ms. Healey will continue to represent the views and interests of Canadian employers on matters related to the EI program. Her reappointment reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to a stable, tripartite governance structure for the EI program, with balanced representation from employers, workers and government, while ensuring continuity in employer representation.

The EI Commissioner for Employers will work with her counterpart, the Commissioner for Workers, to establish and maintain working relationships and consult with private-sector organizations and individuals that are clients of, or affected by, the EI Program. These relationships fulfill the representational responsibilities of these Commissioners and enable them to reflect internally the concerns and positions of the private sector regarding the administration of legislation, policy development and implementation, and program delivery as it relates to the EI Program.

Ms. Healey was first appointed as Commissioner for Employers in July 2021 and then reappointed for a three‑year term effective July 26, 2023. She brings more than 20 years of strategic leadership experience advocating for business interests.

Ms. Healey previously served as chief executive officer of the St. John's Board of Trade from 2008 to 2020, and as executive director of an industry association dedicated to growing Canada's hospitality and tourism sector. She has also held senior leadership and governance roles with national business organizations and financial institutions, and she holds the ICD.D designation from the Rotman School of Management.

Quote

"I am confident Ms. Nancy Healey will continue to represent the views and interests of Canadian employers in her role as Commissioner for Employers on the Canada Employment Insurance Commission. Her extensive experience and leadership will support the Commission's work to ensure the Employment Insurance program reflects the needs of employers and remains responsive to a changing labour market."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Quick facts

The CEIC has four members. The chairperson and vice-chairperson are respectively the Deputy Minister of ESDC and Senior Associate Deputy Minister of ESDC and Chief Operating Officer for Service Canada, who represent the interests of government. The Commissioner for Employers and the Commissioner for Workers represent the interests of employers and workers, respectively, as it relates to the EI Program.

For more than 75 years, this tripartite organization has included representation from business, labour and the Government of Canada.

The Commissioner for Employers and the Commissioner for Workers are appointed by the Governor in Council. They are mandated to represent and reflect the views of their respective constituencies with regards to EI.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

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