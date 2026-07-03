Government of Canada launches a second round of consultations to strengthen and improve the labour relations framework

GATINEAU, QC, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian workers and industries are the backbone of our economy, and we must invest in the tools they need to succeed to build a stronger Canada.

Building on the strong engagement and valuable feedback received during the spring 2026 consultations to modernize the federal labour relations framework, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour), today announced that additional consultations will take place over the summer to continue this important work.

The Government of Canada has been clear that it will always protect the rights of Canadian workers, including the right to strike. This additional consultation process will further explore ways to strengthen the federal labour relations framework, including enhancing collective bargaining processes and bolstering supports for workers.

This second phase will build on areas from the initial consultation that would benefit from further discussion, while also exploring emerging topics raised by stakeholders and opening the door to any other topics. These include:

reviewing section 107 of the Canada Labour Code ;

; expedited grievance arbitration;

bad faith bargaining;

the length of a strike or lockout mandate;

first collective agreements;

paid medical leave; and

wage theft issues and enforcement.

This engagement will include submission of written feedback from any interested parties or workers, as well as targeted roundtables with stakeholders. These roundtables will allow meaningful and interactive discussions with employers and employer representatives, unions and employee groups, Indigenous partners, and other key stakeholders.

Input from both the spring and summer consultations will be published in a "What We Heard" report, helping to inform potential next steps on strengthening labour relations and supporting workers and employers across Canada.

Any policy, regulatory or legislative changes would be informed by the feedback received, ensuring modern labour policies reflect the distinct challenges of today's workspaces.

Amid economic uncertainty and challenges for workers, industries and communities, Canadians expect the government, employers and unions to work together to ensure that federally regulated workplaces remain safe, fair and productive. Canada's success depends on its workers, and the Government of Canada thanks all those contributing their voices to help build a more resilient and prosperous country.

Quotes

"We heard strong interest and thoughtful input during the first round of consultation. These consultations will go deeper on important issues and validate earlier feedback so that our labour relations framework reflects workers' and employers' needs and supports fairness for workers and employers alike."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Our goal is simple: give workers the tools and support they need to succeed. This extended consultation continues that conversation on the issues shaping Canada's workplaces."

– The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour)

Quick facts

Written submissions on the consultation paper will be accepted until August 2, 2026. While the roundtables are limited to targeted participants, any individual or organization in the federally regulated sector is welcome to share their perspectives by submitting written feedback.

The federally regulated sector is composed of workplaces from a broad range of industries, including, among others, air transportation; rail, road and marine transportation; banks; and postal and courier services.

The federally regulated private sector includes over 22,000 employers and more than 1 million employees across Canada in industries such as transportation, shipping and telecommunications.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]