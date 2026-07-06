Prime Minister Carney announces the appointment of new Chief Justice of the Federal Court

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the appointment of the Honourable Alan S. Diner, a judge of the Federal Court, as the new Chief Justice of the Federal Court.

Chief Justice Diner replaces the Honourable Paul S. Crampton, who retired effective October 31, 2025.

Biographical note

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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