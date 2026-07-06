Prime Minister Carney announces the appointment of new Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the appointment of the Honourable Patrick J. Boucher as the new Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario.

Chief Justice Boucher was previously Regional Senior Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario for the Northeast Region. He replaces the Honourable Geoffrey B. Morawetz, who retired effective May 15, 2026.

Biographical note

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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