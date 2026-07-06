/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Secretary of State Zerucelli to announce support for food security in Etobicoke/

GATINEAU, QC, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour) and Member of Parliament for Etobicoke North, will highlight the launch of the National Food Security Strategy to strengthen food systems in Etobicoke.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change.

Date: Monday, July 6, 2026 Time: 10:45 a.m. EDT Place: Etobicoke, Ontario

Notes for media:

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet.

with your name and media outlet. Event location details will be shared upon registration.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For information: Sashalie Quiros, Director of Operations, Office of the Secretary of State (Labour), [email protected], 819-360-4873; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]