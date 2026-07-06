Canada announces funding for seniors' homes in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, AB, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, announced funding for new homes for seniors in Lethbridge. Located at 1730 10 Avenue South, The Edwards provides 50 homes for independent seniors over 55. The project is a conversion of the former Seasons Retirement Community to accommodate a larger resident population in a well-located area of the city. There is commercial space on the ground floor for community-serving businesses. The property is located close to Chinook Regional Hospital in the Victoria Park neighbourhood. The project is complete and residents have moved into their homes.

Also announced today is funding for repairs of 480 homes with the Green Acres Foundation in Lethbridge. These include modernizing the elevators, improving the building envelope, installing energy efficient lighting, replacing the roof with higher density shingles for longer wear and energy savings, as well as installing high energy efficient HVAC systems and high efficiency boilers.

The announcement was made by Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Jenn Schmidt-Rempel, Acting Mayor, City of Lethbridge and Ken Harvie, President and Managing Partner, CONCEPT. Investment Partners Ltd.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Supporting housing in Lethbridge means investing in the communities people already call home. By helping seniors age in place and remain connected to their neighbourhoods, while also preserving and improving existing housing through repairs and maintenance, we can strengthen community stability, improve quality of life, and ensure our housing stock continues to meet the needs of residents for years to come." – Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development

"The Affordable Housing Partnership Program reflects a simple principle: partnerships build housing. By bringing governments and community partners together, we're getting projects moving and delivering results. Here in Lethbridge, that means more affordable homes where seniors can live independently and remain part of the community they know and love." – The Honourable Nathan Neudorf, Alberta's Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services and Minister Responsible for Housing

"As we embark on this transformative journey with the support of the City of Lethbridge, the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada, we are deeply honoured to partner with them to address the critical need for affordable housing for seniors in our community," said Ken Harvie, Managing Partner, CONCEPT. Investment Partners Ltd. "With all 50 units below market rents with 37 units meeting the definition of affordable housing, The Edwards directly addresses the urgent need for accessible and affordable housing options for seniors in the community. Through collaborative efforts and shared vision, we are confident that together, we will make a difference in the lives of our seniors and contribute to the prosperity of our community for generations to come." – Ken Harvie President and Managing Partner, CONCEPT. Investment Partners Ltd.

"Safe, affordable housing plays a vital role in supporting the health and well-being of our seniors. This funding will help Green Acres Foundation complete essential repairs and improvements to approximately 480 homes, ensuring seniors can continue living independently in the communities they know and love. We are grateful for this investment and the opportunity to preserve affordable housing that allows seniors to remain connected to their neighbours, families, and local supports for years to come." – Dawna Coslovi, CEO Green Acres Foundation

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of March 2026, the Government of Canada has committed $15.83 billion to support the creation of over 61,700 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for the Edwards is as follows: $2.23 million from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund $2.2 million from the Government of Alberta $1.29 million from the City of Lethbridge $1 million from Concept Investment Partners Ltd.

Funding provided for the Green Acres Foundation Repairs is as follows: $4.80 million from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund $7.20 million from Green Acres Foundation



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]