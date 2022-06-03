OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in Canada is an ongoing national tragedy. The Government of Canada is working with families, survivors and communities as equal partners towards solutions that will protect vulnerable people and address the root causes of this violence.

Today, on the first anniversary of the release of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, attended a ceremony at the Canadian Museum of History with family members, survivors, members of the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community, Elders and Grandmothers.

During the ceremony, the Government of Canada reaffirmed its commitment to continue working with families and communities to respond to this national tragedy. The Prime Minister received teachings from Elders and Grandmothers on the importance of continuing this work.

Following the ceremony, the Government of Canada released its report that outlines some of the work undertaken over the last year under the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. The Federal Pathway is the Government of Canada's contribution to the National Action Plan. The report also acknowledges the significant work ahead to further implement the government's commitments.

A report was also released by contributing partners to the National Action Plan entitled A Progress Report on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan. The Government of Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to continue to work in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, families and survivors, and Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations to make progress on the National Action Plan and address the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in Canada.

Addressing the ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people is a whole-of-government approach, which requires living up to our moral obligations as a country, and all the Calls for Justice. Our work will never cease as long as survivors, families, and communities are enduring this national tragedy. We will ensure our initiatives are trauma-informed and survivor-centric, to put an end to this tragedy – as survivors work towards healing.

"On this important anniversary, we reaffirm the Government of Canada's commitment to continue working with Survivors, families and communities to end the tragedy of the missing and murdered. We will never forget those who never came home and we will honour their memories by working tirelessly to build a better future, where everyone is safe from violence. To Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, today, and every day, we are supporting you in reclaiming your power and your place."

The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau,

Prime Minister of Canada

"I want to acknowledge the dedication and devotion of First Nations, Inuit, Métis and 2SLGBTQQIA+ families, survivors, communities, organizations, and leadership in their tireless advocacy. We need your advocacy and guidance; our priority is to work together with you to end the violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. We know there is still much more work to do and we remain committed to seeing this work through."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Indigenous languages and cultures are at the heart of First Nations, Inuit and Métis community, identity and self-determination. They are critical sources of support, healing, and safety for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Canadian Heritage will continue to support initiatives that help Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people reclaim their language and cultural knowledge, and share their own stories in their own words."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Canadian Heritage

"In Canada, Indigenous girls and women are significantly more likely to experience gender-based violence than non-Indigenous women. We will continue to fund partners to create and run programs that protect and support First Nations, Inuit, Métis and 2SLGBTQQIA+ families and survivors. Changing a culture that undermines the worth of women is not easy but we will keep at it. Together, we can make Canada safer and more inclusive for Indigenous women and girls."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Government of Canada recognizes that, although we all have the right to feel safe and protected in our communities, this has not been the case for many Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals. There remains much to be done before this changes. I am committed to continue working with Indigenous partners, communities and organizations, provinces and territories, and others to help end the violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. This includes advancing the unique policing and community safety priorities of First Nations, Inuit and Métis and co-developing federal legislation recognizing First Nations police services as an essential service."

The Honourable Marco Mendicino

Minister of Public Safety

"Today and every day, we reflect on the tireless work and the many voices that shaped last year's release of the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan. Family members and survivors, Indigenous communities and organizations, 2SLGBTQQIA+ leaders, advocates and academics — we hear you, we see you, and we share your pain and grief. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you."

The Honourable Marci Ien

Minister for Women, Gender Equality and Youth

"Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people deserve a justice system that protects, not harms them. We know there is more work to be done and we are committed to ensuring access to a fair, equitable, and inclusive justice system that respects the rights of Indigenous Peoples and protects Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people now and in the future."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"We continue to work together with Indigenous partners, Northern communities and all orders of government to address the root-causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Our critical investments in infrastructure, violence prevention, and in supports for survivors help meet urgent needs in communities in the North and Arctic. Our government is moving forward in partnership to bring necessary change and to end the enduring violence.."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan including the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People , was released on June 3, 2021 .





, was released on . The Federal Pathway is supported with historic investments of over $2.2 billion in Budget 2021. Budget 2022 provides additional investments towards addressing some of the root causes of this tragedy, including racism, housing, education, mental wellness and health care, and economic development and employment.

