OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The global COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for Northern and remote communities which depend on supply chains for the delivery of essential goods and services. As the pandemic evolves, the Government of Canada continues to work with partners, including provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous communities and the air industry, to address the unique needs of these communities.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the British Columbia Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Honourable Rob Fleming, announced that the Government of Canada is providing an additional $1.596 million to the Government of British Columbia to continue the support of essential air services for remote communities in British Columbia.

The funding announced today is in addition to the $2.176 million already provided to the Government of British Columbia in 2020, to maintain essential air services to remote communities.

This financial contribution will help maintain minimum levels of air transportation services to remote communities in British Columbia to ensure continued access to essential goods and services, including community resupply of food and medical supplies.

The Governments of Canada and British Columbia will continue to collaborate to ensure essential transportation and supply chains for northern and remote communities are protected for the health, safety and well-being of all Canadians.

"Our government understands the importance of reliable air services in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our northern and remote communities. This investment will ensure that, as we work towards recovery and travel restart post pandemic, people living and working in remote British Columbia communities will continue to have access to air services for delivery of essential goods and services, and for essential travel between communities. We are pleased to be working with our territorial and Indigenous partners and the air industry to support communities as we start to build back better."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The airline industry has certainly felt the impact of COVID-19. We know how critical the airline industry is to people, businesses, tourism, and the economy. This is welcome funding from the Government of Canada to help maintain essential air services to remote communities in British Columbia. And as we move forward in our B.C. Restart Plan, we know there are brighter days ahead for the airline industry and for British Columbians."

The Honourable Rob Fleming

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Government of British Columbia

Under the funding agreements for the Remote Air Services Program, a fixed amount of funding is allocated to each province or territory that has remote communities. Provinces and territories are responsible for allocating the funding to specific air carriers.

Remote communities are those that rely on air service as the only practical year-round mode of transportation.

There are 30 communities with airports or aerodromes in British Columbia which are considered remote.

which are considered remote. Some communities may have limited access to seasonal ice roads or long and unreliable gravel roads.

