Government of Canada provides update about Canada's border measures

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking a responsible, precautionary approach at the border to help protect Canadians from the global COVID-19 pandemic. As the pandemic continues to evolve, across the country and internationally, the Government of Canada will closely monitor and adjust measures at the border, as appropriate, to help keep Canadians safe.

Today, the Government of Canada is providing an update on its border measures. It is:

Removing, effective January 28, 2022 , the modified pre-departure test requirements for travellers coming to Canada on direct or indirect flights from India or Morocco . Travellers from these countries will no longer be required to obtain a valid negative pre-departure COVID-19 test from a third country. All travellers entering Canada are now subject to the same pre-entry test requirements, regardless of their departure country.

"Safeguarding the health and safety of Canadians is always at the forefront of any decision our government makes in the fight against COVID-19 and its variants. We continue to collaborate with air operators, and their hard work in implementing the ongoing changes to air travel requirements has greatly contributed to the safety and security of Canadians and our transportation system. The epidemiological situation in Canada and abroad remains closely monitored and our officials and experts continue to evaluate the measures in place and recommend necessary adjustments to keep Canadians and our transportation system safe and secure."

"Border measures continue to be an important part of Canada's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and serve to protect the health and safety of all Canadians. Like every other element of the Government of Canada's COVID-19 response, border measures are informed by available data, scientific evidence and monitoring of the epidemiological situation both in Canada and internationally."

"The safety and security of Canadians is our government's top priority. As we fight this wave of the pandemic, we are maintaining our measured and responsible policies at the border. We will continue to take decisive action to secure our borders and protect our communities, because that's what Canadians expect."

The Government of Canada continues to require that all travellers, unless specifically exempted, have a valid negative pre-departure COVID-19 molecular test result taken no more than 72 hours before a scheduled flight to Canada or arrival at the land border, or a previous positive molecular test result taken between 10 and 180 days before departure to Canada .

