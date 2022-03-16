Government of Canada Provides Predictability to the Arctic Surf Clam Fishery

Canada ends process to issue fourth Arctic surf clam licence as goal of increasing Indigenous access achieved.

OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - In August 2018, Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced plans to launch a new Expression of Interest process to identify a fourth licence holder for the Arctic surf clam fishery, with the goal of increasing Indigenous access. The sale of Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership to a coalition of seven Mi'kmaq First Nations and Premium Brands Inc. resulted in the re-issuance of the three existing Arctic surf clam licences in 2021 to First Nations Coalition Quota Limited Partnership, a company wholly-owned by the Mi'kmaq coalition.

In light of the Clearwater sale, which expanded Indigenous access to the fishery, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, today announced her decision to end the planned Expression of Interest and to halt the process to create a fourth licence.

Today's licencing decision provides long-term certainty to communities involved in the Arctic surf clam fishery, and ensures that the significant economic benefits of this fishery continue to flow to Indigenous communities.

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that Indigenous peoples are partners and beneficiaries of the ocean economy.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to advancing sustainable and collaborative fisheries arrangements with Indigenous and non-Indigenous fish harvesters. I'm pleased that the purchase of Clearwater has increased Indigenous participation in the fishery, and we see the benefits of the Arctic surf clam fishery flowing to Indigenous communities. It's important that we continue to focus on a fishery that benefits Indigenous communities with good jobs across Atlantic Canada, while we work to advance reconciliation."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

The 2022 offshore Arctic surf clam fishery occurs on offshore clam beds located on the Grand Bank and Banquereau Bank, and operates year round from January 1 st to December 31 st .

and Banquereau Bank, and operates year round from to . The total allowable catch (TAC) for the 2022 Arctic surf clam fishery has been set at 35,699 tonnes, resulting from the combined Grand Bank TAC of 14,756 tonnes and the Banquereau Bank TAC of 20,943 tonnes.

2022 Offshore Arctic Surf Clam Fishery

Offshore Clam Integrated Fisheries Management Plan

