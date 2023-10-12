WENDAKE, QC, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls highlighted the underlying systemic causes of ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The COVID-19 pandemic also created unprecedented challenges for victims and survivors seeking help and the frontline organizations that support them.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $861,799 to Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec (RCAAQ) for its project Nawajonan kidji waseyasigen : choisir de briller.

The RCAAQ will address the root causes of gender-based violence by developing and implementing prevention and intervention practices, and enhancing support for the empowerment of underserved communities. Projects, like these, ensure that Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, and their communities can prosper now and in the future.

In November 2022, the Federal, Provincial, and Territorial Forum of Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women launched the 10-year National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. The Plan is a strategic framework for addressing gender-based violence. It includes five pillars: support for victims, survivors, and their families; prevention; responsive justice system; implementing Indigenous-led approaches; and social infrastructure and enabling environment.

Quotes

"By providing culturally appropriate services, front-line organizations, like the Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec, are essential in our communities. Today's funding announcement will help strengthen RCAAQ's capacity to address the root causes of violence against Indigenous women and girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, and break the cycle of violence. Together, we can create a future where all can live with dignity, security and empowerment."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Addressing persistent inequalities that affect Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual (2SLGBTQQIA+) people is essential. This funding will enable the Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec to increase its capacity, and that of its 11 affiliated Indigenous friendship centres, to prevent and address gender-based violence by developing culturally appropriate approaches and services. It will allow us, in our own way, to take a step towards real equality."

Tanya Sirois, Director General, Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec

Quick facts

This funding is part of the approximately $601.3 million that the Government of Canada committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.

that the Government of committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This funding is a key initiative of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. The funding is also a significant contribution to Implementing Indigenous-led approaches, Pillar 4 of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

The Federal Pathway to Address Violence Against Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism, responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Although roughly 5% of the female population in Canada identified as Indigenous, 21% of all gender-related homicides between 2011 and 2021 involved Indigenous women and girls.

