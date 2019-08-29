Government of Canada provides $250 million to Quebec to help with costs associated with irregular migration

OTTAWA, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada announced today that it will provide the Government of Quebec with $250 million as part of our cost-sharing agreement related to providing support for asylum claimants who are seeking Canada's protection.

We appreciate the extraordinary efforts of the Government of Quebec which has worked to ensure that vulnerable individuals are provided temporary housing and basic services, shortly after being thoroughly screened at the border.

Though the number of migrants crossing the border into Quebec continues to decrease year-over-year, the province was host to over 90% of those who crossed in between official ports of entry in 2017 and 2018. Together our governments have worked to manage our border and establish the necessary infrastructure to safely process claims.

The funding provided to the Government of Quebec will help address the extraordinary costs incurred by the province associated with the influx of asylum seekers in 2017 and 2018.

The Government of Canada continues to maintain the integrity of Canada's borders while also meeting our international obligations to maintain a refugee protection system that is based on fairness and compassion.

"Higher flows of irregular migrants entering Canada via Quebec over the past 2 years have resulted in unique and unprecedented pressures for the Government of Quebec and we appreciate their cooperation in managing this issue."

– The Honourable Bill Morneau, Finance Minister and acting Minister responsible for intergovernmental affairs and internal trade

"The Government of Canada is focused first and foremost on ensuring that we have a well-managed immigration and asylum system, and that migration flows are managed in a safe, orderly manner. The Government of Quebec has been and continues to be an extraordinary partner and we look forward to continuing to work closely together."

– The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction

