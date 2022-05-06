Government of Canada proposes to include new freight rail data in Transportation Information Regulations to help strengthen Canada's supply chain infrastructure

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's freight rail system is a key component of the national supply chain, moving more than 332 million tons of essential Canadian goods each year.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced proposed amendments to the Transportation Information Regulations to collect new freight rail information to enhance the transparency and competitiveness of the freight rail system.

The proposed amendments to the Transportation Information Regulations would require class 1 rail carriers to report to Transport Canada on waybill, traffic, and service and performance information, for the benefit of all rail users.

These new reporting requirements would provide rail users and the public with much more relevant and precise information relating to rail service and performance. The amendments reflect the Government of Canada's commitment to strengthening Canada's supply chains in support of the broader economy.

A 60-day public consultation period follows the publication of the proposed amendments to the Transportation Information Regulations in Canada Gazette, Part I. The feedback collected will be considered in the development of the final regulations.

"Having access to more detailed service and performance information for Canada's rail sector would contribute to even more productive exchanges among supply chain members, as they work to move Canadian goods in support of Canada's future economic success."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

The Transportation Modernization Act put in place the conditions for a fair, efficient, balanced, and transparent freight rail system to support the needs of rail users and the broader economy.

put in place the conditions for a fair, efficient, balanced, and transparent freight rail system to support the needs of rail users and the broader economy. There are six class 1 rail carriers, which are named in the Canada Transportation Act . They include:

. They include: Canadian National



Canadian Pacific



BNSF Railway Company



CSX Transportation, Inc.



Union Pacific Railroad Company



Norfolk Southern Railway Company

