OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Recognizing and implementing Inuit rights under the Nunavut Agreement is key to advancing economic reconciliation and renewing the Inuit-Crown relationship.

The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree; the President of Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, Jeremy Tunraluk; and the Premier of Nunavut, P.J. Akeeagok, signed an Implementation Contract (the Contract) under the Nunavut Agreement for the next 10 years – this milestone Contract will positively impact Nunavut Inuit and provide support for a self-determined future.

The Contract provides a 10-year funding blueprint to implement the commitments made under the Nunavut Agreement. It includes historic investments of $1.5 billion from 2024 to 2034, and $77.6 million per year of ongoing funding. This funding will support Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, the Government of Nunavut, the five Institutions of Public Government (including three Regional Wildlife Organizations and 27 Hunters and Trappers Organizations), and Pilimmaksaivik (Federal Centre of Excellence for Inuit Employment in Nunavut).

The Contract reflects and supports the priorities of Nunavut Inuit. Specifically, it will advance key obligations under the Nunavut Agreement, including skills training for Inuit employment in government and cultural programming through the Nunavut Inuit Heritage Centre. It will also better support the important work of the Nunavut Institutions of Public Government – a key part of the public government and resource management landscape in the territory.

It is also important to note that Arctic sovereignty is a priority for the country, and this includes ensuring that northern communities are strong, self-sufficient, and equipped with the resources they need to thrive. Investing in Inuit employment, cultural reclamation, and Inuit self-determination strengthens Canada's presence in the Arctic and upholds commitments to reconciliation and the Nunavut Agreement. By supporting these initiatives, we are not only advancing economic and social development in Nunavut but also reinforcing Canada's role as an Arctic nation with vibrant, resilient communities at its core.

It is part of our collective work to affirm and implement Inuit rights, and ensure a better, brighter future for all Nunavut Inuit.

"Working together, we've taken another step forward for Nunavut. These funds will enable the continued implementation of the Nunavut Agreement and the realization of the Inuit vision for our territory. For the Government of Nunavut, this will mean more resources for Inuit employment and training. This agreement will also better resource Nunavut's Institutes of Public Government, providing confidence that our territory is a trusted partner and stable investment in these uncertain economic times."

P.J. Akeeagok

Premier of Nunavut

"For the first time since the Nunavut Agreement was signed, over 30 years ago, Inuit and the Crown have agreed on a plan to implement Canada's largest land claim. This contract represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalize the implementation of the Nunavut Agreement and reset relations between NTI, the Government of Canada, and the Government of Nunavut. Reaching this agreement is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the creativity, persistence, and commitment of all parties involved."

Jeremy Tunraluk

Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

"This implementation Contract is a historic milestone. It reflects a joint vision for the future of Nunavut — one where we work together to address issues of importance to Inuit. I look forward to seeing the positive changes this will bring for Nunavummiut."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Quick facts

On July 9, 1993 , the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement (Nunavut Agreement) was signed as a modern treaty between Nunavut Inuit and the Government of Canada . It is the largest land claims settlement in Canadian history, and led to the creation of Nunavut in 1999 and the Government of Nunavut .

, the was signed as a modern treaty between Nunavut Inuit and the Government of . It is the largest land claims settlement in Canadian history, and led to the creation of in 1999 and the Government of . Under the Nunavut Agreement , the Government of Canada , the Government of Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated must develop a plan to implement the Agreement, in an Implementation Contract.

, the Government of , the Government of and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated must develop a plan to implement the Agreement, in an Implementation Contract. This is the first Implementation Contract that has been successfully renewed under the Nunavut Agreement .

. The co-developed Implementation Contract includes: Funding to help build a representative Inuit federal workforce within Nunavut, including pre-employment training, through Pilimmaksaivik (Federal Centre of Excellence for Inuit Employment in Nunavut ); Incremental implementation funding for the Government of Nunavut; Institutional capacity funding for Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated; Funding for the Nunavut Inuit Heritage Centre; and Operations funding for the Institutions of Public Government.

The five Institutions of Public Government are: the Nunavut Planning Commission, the Nunavut Impact Review Board, the Nunavut Water Board, the Nunavut Surface Rights Tribunal, and the Nunavut Wildlife Management Board.

The Implementation Contract demonstrates how Canada is contributing to the advancement of Chapter 5 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan.

