Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $924,150 in support to three regional businesses and helps create 15 jobs.

SHAWINIGAN, QC, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The vitality and dynamism of communities—founded on strong, resilient, innovative SMEs—ensure sustainable economic growth for all and quality jobs for Canadians. Keen to understand clearly the particular realities of Quebec's regions and to support the businesses that make them strong, the Government of Canada, listening now more than ever, is investing in projects that will be promising for the economic recovery.

In the Mauricie region, the metal products industry counts several dynamic businesses with innovative ideas whose work is boosting the region's reputation across the country. Tested by the challenges posed by COVID-19, these SMEs are now ready to rebound. And as Quebec's regional prosperity relies on strong local economic fabric, where businesses are able to innovate and lead promising projects, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence to support them as they pursue their activities and to foster their growth.

Three businesses receive over $900,000 for promising projects in metal products sector

With this in mind, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint–Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, today announced financial support for Industries Stéma-Pro inc., Ray Metal Ltd. and Acier Rayco (2016) inc. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Details on the repayable contributions being granted are as follows:

Les Industries Stéma-Pro, $400,000 . CED's assistance will enable the acquisition of a digital laser cutter. The project, aimed at improving productivity and production capacity, will lead to the creation of seven jobs.

. CED's assistance will enable the acquisition of a digital laser cutter. The project, aimed at improving productivity and production capacity, will lead to the creation of seven jobs. Ray Metal Ltd., $342,150 . CED's assistance will enable the business to acquire and install production equipment (robotic welding cells, paint chamber, powder coating baking oven, digital chain saw). The project, aimed at ensuring the business can grow by improving its productivity and production capacity, will lead to the creation of three jobs.

. CED's assistance will enable the business to acquire and install production equipment (robotic welding cells, paint chamber, powder coating baking oven, digital chain saw). The project, aimed at ensuring the business can grow by improving its productivity and production capacity, will lead to the creation of three jobs. Acier Rayco, $182,000 . Thanks to CED's support, the business will be able to acquire a software application to move its production towards the Industry 4.0 standard, and automated production equipment (folding press, rotating tanks and handling equipment) for its new innovative product. The project, aimed at ensuring Acier Rayco can grow and enhance its production capacity, will lead to the creation of five jobs.

The Government of Canada is proud to recognize and support businesses and organizations working in sectors of activity that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's future and economic recovery are founded on the flagship industries of regional economies. They contribute significantly to Quebec's economic growth and will be key assets to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The metal products industry plays a key economic role in the Mauricie region and across Quebec. By supporting Les Industries Stéma-Pro, Ray Metal and Acier Rayco in their efforts to improve their products, diversify their markets and increase their productivity, CED is encouraging innovative SMEs to maintain their momentum, create good jobs here at home and prepare for the recovery."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and to help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to the specific assets of Quebec's different regions, such as here in the Mauricie region; they will be essential elements in ensuring an inclusive recovery and in creating good jobs in all of our communities."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. These contributions have been granted under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, which aims to support Quebec SMEs as they develop through innovation, among other things.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]