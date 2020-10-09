Government of Canada marks the delivery of the Canadian Coast Guard Ship John Cabot, the final Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel built under the National Shipbuilding Strategy

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to revitalizing its world-class marine industry and to ensuring the women and men of the Canadian Coast Guard have the equipment they need to carry out their important work including supporting scientific research on our oceans and marine ecosystems.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, along with Mario Pelletier, Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard, welcomed the newly-built Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CGGS) John Cabot, to the Coast Guard fleet. The delivery of this third and final Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel (OFSV), along with the acceptance of the CCGS Sir John Franklin and the CCGS Capt Jacques Cartier in 2019, marks the completion of the first class of large ships built under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. It is a significant milestone in the renewal of the Coast Guard fleet while also supporting Canadian technological innovation, and bringing jobs and prosperity to many communities across the country.

Built in Canada by Seaspan Shipyards, these ships will ensure that Fisheries and Oceans' scientists are working with the best equipment to conduct their vital work on fishery resources, other marine species and their environments. The OFSVs will also support environmental response and search and rescue operations, helping to ensure marine safety and environmental protection which are also key components of the Government of Canada's $1.5B Oceans Protection Plan.

The National Shipbuilding Strategy is providing the Canadian Coast Guard and Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists with the ships they need to make sure our waters are safer, cleaner and healthier for all Canadians. The CCGS John Cabot will soon travel from the West Coast to its home base in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Quotes

"The National Shipbuilding Strategy is delivering a strong, effective fleet of ships to serve and protect Canadians for years to come. With today's delivery of the CCGS John Cabot, we mark the completion of the first class of ships built under the Strategy and Canada's first-ever vessels purposely designed and built for vital offshore fisheries research, science, and monitoring. Congratulations to Seaspan Shipyards, the workers who built the vessel, and to everyone who contributed to this monumental day."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Today, with the delivery of the future CCGS John Cabot, the Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels project becomes the first large vessel project completed under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. I would like to congratulate the team at Seaspan Shipyards for its hard work and dedication to this important project. The government will continue to work with Canadian shipyards to provide the members of the Canadian Coast Guard with a modern fleet, while generating economic benefits for Canadians."

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"CCGS John Cabot is a significant addition to our fleet. This ship will ensure that our scientists continue to deliver important research work to better understand Canada's marine ecosystems. Congratulation to the skilled workers of Seaspan Shipyards for their outstanding work in bringing this ship into service, along with its sister ships, CCGS Sir John Franklin and CCGS Capt Jacques Cartier."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard

"We're proud to see CCGS John Cabot enter service and begin its important science missions alongside sister ships CCGS Sir John Franklin and CCGS Capt Jacques Cartier. Together with our Canadian Coast Guard partner, we have not only delivered the first class of large vessels under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, but we have also shown what excellence and teamwork look like. On behalf of all 2,700 Seaspan Shipyards employees and our hundreds of partners and suppliers across Canada, congratulations."

Mark Lamarre, Chief Executive Officer, Seaspan Shipyards

Quick Facts

The Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels (OFSV) are the first class of large ships to be built by Seaspan Shipyards, as part of the non-combat package under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.The OFSV CCGS Sir John Franklin was delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard in June, 2019 and CCGS Capt Jacques Cartier was delivered in November 2019 . Both vessels are now dedicated primarily to science missions.

was delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard in June, 2019 and CCGS was delivered in . Both vessels are now dedicated primarily to science missions. The construction of the CCGS John Cabot began in February 2017 . The ship was launched in Vancouver on July 3, 2020 . Its homeport is located in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador . It is planned to begin science missions in April 2021 .

began in . The ship was launched in on . Its homeport is located in and . It is planned to begin science missions in . The new OFSVs will replace existing Coast Guard ships on the east and west coasts of Canada and provide a modern platform for critical scientific research. These vessels will also be able to support search and rescue and environmental response functions at any time when needed.

and provide a modern platform for critical scientific research. These vessels will also be able to support search and rescue and environmental response functions at any time when needed. The new vessels will support scientific research, through work such as:

performing fishing and acoustic surveys of fish and invertebrates;



collecting information on the abundance and distribution of marine species; and,



collecting data on marine ecosystems and the impacts of human activity on fisheries resources and ecosystem health.

The National Shipbuilding Strategy is a long-term commitment to domestic shipbuilding that is not just about building ships; it is about revitalizing and re-invigorating a world-class marine industry that supports Canadian technological innovation and brings jobs and prosperity to many communities across the country.

