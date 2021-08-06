QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadian airports to ensure their recovery and growth following the COVID-19 global pandemic and to create good middle class jobs.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the President of the Treasury Board, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos announced that the Government of Canada is contributing nearly $17 million to support Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport.

Out of that amount, $12.5 million, under the National Trade Corridors Fund, will go towards increasing the air cargo transporting capacity at Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport. The funds will specifically be used to develop an air cargo centre. The 5,600 square metre building will also include a dedicated space for regional air carriers that need space to serve remote areas.

In addition to this funding, the Government of Canada is also providing the Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport with over $4.2 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help it maintain its operations, including essential air services for residents and workers in Quebec City and nearby communities.

"By investing in the Jean Lesage International Airport, we're helping Québec City grow and ensure its recovery. We're also creating good jobs for the middle class and new economic opportunities for the people of Quebec. This is all part of our objective to build back better after the pandemic."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Along with the recent news that the Jean Lesage International Airport will start welcoming international vaccinated travellers as of August 9, today's announcement will have a positive impact on Quebec's regional economy, in helping the air sector recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic. This multi-million-dollar investment will provide much needed financial support as we ease out of border restrictions. In addition, this new air cargo center will diversify our airport's revenues as we open up transportation corridors serving Canadians."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Québec



"I am beyond excited about this contribution. This generous investment from the Government of Canada will not only help Quebec's air cargo sector, but will create new employment opportunities for the people of Quebec and help grow our economy after this devastating epidemic. Employment opportunities like these are essential to generate a better and more sustainable economy."

Joël Lightbound

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

"The vitality and attractiveness of a region depend in large part on the strength of its airport, and we share with the Government of Canada the desire to see the greater Québec City region perform well in the context of economic recovery. The funding announced today allows us to take a giant step towards the realization of the cargo platform project. This is excellent news for our airport, of course, but also for our carriers and for companies in the industrial sectors of the Québec City region, the East and the North, which are particularly sensitive to delivery times."

Stéphane Poirier

President and CEO, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport

As announced in 2017, the National Trade Corridors Fund is providing $2.3 billion over 11 years for projects that strengthen the efficiency and resilience of the transportation system.





over 11 years for projects that strengthen the efficiency and resilience of the transportation system. Budget 2021 provided an additional $1.9 billion for the National Trade Corridors Fund for strategic transportation investments across Canada . The additional funding will spur investments into much-needed enhancements to Canada's roads, rail, and shipping routes, while also building long-term resilience for the Canadian economy, and supporting internal trade.





for the National Trade Corridors Fund for strategic transportation investments across . The additional funding will spur investments into much-needed enhancements to roads, rail, and shipping routes, while also building long-term resilience for the Canadian economy, and supporting internal trade. In Quebec , the National Trade Corridors Fund has provided $252 million for 12 projects since 2017. With partner contributions, this has brought $564 million of total investments into ports, airports, and railway projects.





, the National Trade Corridors Fund has provided for 12 projects since 2017. With partner contributions, this has brought of total investments into ports, airports, and railway projects. The Airport Relief Fund, launched in May 2021 , will provide $64.8 million in funding in 2021-2022 for airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million .





, will provide in funding in 2021-2022 for airports whose 2019 revenues were less than . The amount of funding to each eligible Airport Relief Fund recipient was calculated using a tiered formula-based approach, based on 2019 revenues.





Funding provided from the Airport Relief Fund must be used to cover activities that are directly related to the airport's operations to ensure that the airport remains open to travellers and surrounding communities.

