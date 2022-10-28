WINDSOR, ON, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The last two and a half years of the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance of local and regional airports to keeping communities connected to essential services and to each other. That's why the Government of Canada is committed to supporting airports from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that the Government of Canada is making important safety investments at the Windsor International Airport.

Through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program, the Government of Canada is providing the airport with $180,000 for the purchase of a 4x2 plow truck to be used to remove and control snow and ice.

This investment is in addition to the more than $200,000 provided to the airport under the Program in May 2021, to purchase a loader.

This funding will ensure continued safe and reliable airport operations for residents, not only for personal and business travel, but also for access to routine and emergency medical care in larger centres.

Quotes

"Local and regional airports like the Windsor International Airport are critical to the communities they serve, whether it be for staying connected with loved ones, or for accessing critical services. This investment will make a real difference for Windsor International Airport and ensure the communities that rely on it continue to be able to access safe and reliable air transportation options."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The time is now to keep investing in YQG airport. Our region is primed for growth in tourism and business thanks to our Government's efforts to lift border measures and bring significant dollars for airport modernization to the region."

Irek Kusmierczyk

Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

Quick Facts

As announced in the Fall Economic Statement 2020, the Airports Capital Assistance Program received a one-time funding top-up of $186 million over two years.

over two years. The Fall Economic Statement 2020 also announced the temporary expansion of eligibility for the Airports Capital Assistance Program to allow National Airports System airports with less than one million annual passengers in 2019 to apply for funding under the Program in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.2 billion for 1,215 projects at 199 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country. Funded projects include runway and taxiway repairs/rehabilitation, lighting enhancements, purchasing snow clearing equipment and firefighting vehicles as well as installing wildlife control fencing.

