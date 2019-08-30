Government of Canada makes historic investments to improve affordable housing in Toronto

Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced a close to $116 million financial commitment from the federal government through the NHCF for the renovation of more than 11,332 affordable housing units benefiting more than 21,626 tenants in Toronto.

This represents the first year of investments under the $1.3 billion partnership with the City of Toronto – the largest federal housing investment with a municipal partner in Canadian history – to support the renovation of more than 58,000 affordable housing units as announced by Prime Minister Trudeau on April 5, 2019.

The investments announced today are supporting the Toronto Community Housing Corporation's (TCHC) 2019 Capital Repair Plan to ensure that these units remain available to those who need an affordable place to live, while improving living conditions, safety, accessibility, and comfort for tenants, and making the units more energy efficient.

The announcement took place at Griggs Manor (98 and 100 Cavell Ave. in Etobicoke), a recently completed capital renewal project that showcases the types of accessibility improvements and energy-efficiency upgrades that will now be extended throughout TCHC's portfolio thanks to the federal investments.

"Today's announcement is a clear example the federal government is back in housing. The City of Toronto has been working on a solution to the TCHC repair backlog for a decade. I am so proud to be part of a Government that's delivering real support for thousands of Toronto families." — Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"More than 11,300 Toronto families will have an improved, safe and affordable place to call home thanks to today's announcement. This represents but the first year of investment under our agreement with our municipal partner and it builds on the Government's commitment to restore the federal leadership in housing through the National Housing Strategy." — James Maloney, Member of Parliament, Etobicoke-Lakeshore

"I want to thank the federal government for their commitment towards much needed repairs in 1,500 Toronto Community Housing buildings across the city. Today's announcement is a great example of when governments come together to get things done for residents and together invest in communities across the city. The close to $116 million commitment made today will provide families access to good, quality homes and ensure that we are investing in people and communities that need it the most. " — John Tory, Mayor of Toronto

"This federal funding is allowing TCHC to accelerate the City's greening program, continue expanding accessibility and improving living conditions for tenants, and protect Toronto's $10-billion social housing portfolio for present and future generations." — Deputy Mayor and TCHC board member Ana Bailão

"Toronto Community Housing is fortunate to have two outstanding partners in the Government of Canada and the City of Toronto. With their support, we are continuing to invest in major capital repairs to our buildings so that all our tenants can live in the clean, safe, well-maintained homes they deserve." — Toronto Community Housing President and CEO Kevin Marshman

The units being renovated are managed by the Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC), the largest social housing provider in Canada , and second largest in North America .

, and second largest in . The $1.3 billion partnership with the City of Toronto is in addition to the cost-shared $4.2 billion Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy ( $2.1 billion federal).

partnership with the is in addition to the cost-shared Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy ( federal). Today's announcement represents the first investments in support of TCHC's 2019 Captial Repair plan – a detailed table of units per federal riding is attached below.

At Griggs Manor, the site of today's announcement, TCHC has improved accessibility in common areas by adding modern access ramps, upgrading kitchens, washrooms, activity rooms and offices, and widening access doors and turn spaces. It has also replaced boilers to improve energy efficiency.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. With a budget of $13.2 billion , NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

, NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years. Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

TCHC - National Housing Co-Investment Fund - Projects by Federal Riding - August 30, 2019

This table shows where over $94 millon of the $116 million will be invested as part of TCHC's 2019 Capital Plan. Decisions regarding the balance of the federal investment will be made later this year.

Riding Sum of Year End

Spend Estimate Unit Impact

Estimate Tenant Impact

Estimate Beaches--East York $4,014,244 293 557 Davenport $2,760,195 455 865 Don Valley East $2,734,577 524 996 Don Valley North $3,455,893 397 754 Don Valley West $1,311,158 219 416 Eglington--Lawrence $3,017,006 1028 1,953 Etobicoke Centre $1,388,770 257 488 Etobicoke North $6,787,644 415 789 Etobicoke--Lakeshore $2,644,706 510 969 Humber River--Black Creek $7,744,994 403 766 Parkdale--High Park $2,715,380 449 853 Scarborough Centre $4,167,608 322 612 Scarborough North $679,696 184 350 Scarborough Southwest $6,406,637 869 1,651 Scarborough--Agincourt $5,993,009 404 768 Scarborough--Guildwood $4,076,994 489 929 Scarborough--Rouge Park $2,056,913 345 656 Spadina--Fort York $5,341,022 427 811 Toronto Centre $7,877,146 955 1,815 Toronto--Danforth $4,671,673 458 870 Toronto--St. Paul's $1,402,067 266 505 University--Rosedale $2,693,757 460 874 Various to be determined $5,195,650 0 0 Willowdale $1,137,991 283 538 York Centre $1,497,983 301 572 York South--Weston $2,559,494 669 1,271

$94,332,205 11,382 21,626

