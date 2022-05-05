Government of Canada leads its fifth creative industries trade mission, focusing on Europe

The mission will facilitate trade opportunities and strengthen collaboration between creative industries in Canada and in Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands

GATINEAU, QC, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian creative industries play a vital role in fostering relationships that promote Canadian culture and interests around the world The Government of Canada is working hard to get the economy moving again. It is committed to supporting businesses and businesspeople and maximizing their efforts at home and abroad.

That is why the government is undertaking its fifth creative industries trade mission, focusing on Europe, under the Creative Export Strategy. Led by the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, the mission will take place in person from May 5 to 13, 2022, in Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands. The mission is part of the government's commitment to support the growth of the creative industries in global markets, and to ensure that they have the support they need to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

This initiative will build on the success of Canada's recent participation as Guest of Honour at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2020 and 2021, which laid a solid foundation to support the expansion of Canada's creative sector in the European market and increase bilateral trade and investment. Finally, this in-person mission will be the culmination of three virtual trade missions conducted in 2020 and 2021 with Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden.

The trade delegation will consist of 30 promising companies from a variety of creative sectors, including audiovisual, music, performing arts, book publishing, digital and interactive media, and fashion. The mission will allow delegates to network with potential European business partners; create and strengthen ties with a network of international buyers, collaborators and partners; and gain a better understanding of the business environment of these three countries, their opportunities and characteristics.

Canadian creative companies participating in this mission will enjoy greater visibility in these established and emerging markets, which will contribute to Canada's enrichment and promotion abroad.

Quotes

"The world is eager to discover Canadian creative industries. As Europe is the world's second largest economy, this mission is an opportunity for Canadian companies to explore new market outlets, expand their business development opportunities and strengthen existing relationships. By expanding their reach to new international audiences, our creators and cultural entrepreneurs will be able to grow their businesses and be more competitive in the long term."

— Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

In 2019, the arts, culture and heritage industries accounted for $57.1 billion in gross domestic product (GDP), equivalent to 2.7 percent of Canada's overall GDP; more than 672,900 direct jobs in film and video, television and broadcasting, music, publishing, archives, performing arts, heritage institutions, festivals and celebrations; and countless spin-off jobs. In 2019, exports of cultural products totalled $20.4 billion, representing 2.8 percent of Canada's total exports.

This initiative is part of the Creative Export Strategy, a $125-million, five-year investment to promote Canada's creative industries by encouraging the discovery and distribution of their creative content abroad. It also aims to give Canadian businesses and creative organizations the tools and mechanisms they need to maximize their export potential.

Through the Creative Export Strategy, Canadian Heritage has successfully led creative industries trade missions to Europe virtually in 2020 and 2021, as well as in person to Latin America in 2019 and China in 2018. This in-person mission to Europe is the fourth large-scale, multi-sectoral trade mission under the Strategy.

Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands are already export markets for Canadian cultural goods, with annual values of:

Germany : $627.3 million , up 42 percent since 2010;

: , up 42 percent since 2010; Sweden : $19.6 million ;

: ; Netherlands : $122.3 million , up 50 percent since 2010.

Associated Links

Canada's Creative Export Strategy

Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)

Creative industries trade missions, events and partnerships

Canada–Germany Relations

Canada–Netherlands Relations

Canada–Sweden Relations

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]